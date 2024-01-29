The MCG Group to Verify Chemical Recycling Scheme of PC Collected from Headlamps

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics
The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG Group) will start verification testing of a scheme for collecting polycarbonate (PC) resin from headlamps of end-of-life vehicles in the Kanto region in January 2024.
The goal is achieving the world's first commercialization of PC resin chemical recycling. The testing will be conducted in collaboration with Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and ABT Corporation*1.
Goal to Establish a Recycling System for Used PC
The MCG Group completed construction of a test facility in September 2023. The facility demonstrates polycarbonate (PC) resin
chemical recycling. It is located at Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation’s Kyushu Plant in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture.
In October, the Group started a demonstration to recycle used PC resin collected from the market. This project is subsidized by the Ministry of Environment's “FY2022 Demonstration Project for a Plastic Resource Circulation System toward a Decarbonized Society” program.
The MCG Group aims to establish chemical recycling technology
for high-quality recycled PC resin. They also want to build a full recycling system for used PC resin. For this, the Group is collaborating with companies that use PC resin products. They are exploring ways to recover used PC resin from various end-of-life products. The goal is achieving social implementation of a PC resin recycling system.
Results will Lead to Gradual Expansion of Testing Locations
The MCG Group, TMNF, and ABT have been working together since February 2023. They have verified processes to recover acrylic resin from automotive tail lamps. This utilizes TMNF and ABT networks for processing and disposing end-of-life vehicles. It is the first such attempt in Japan.
Starting January 2024, the MCG Group and partners will begin new verification testing. This time it will be in the Kanto region for automotive headlamps. These are more difficult to recover than tail lamps. Based on verification results from the testing, the Group will expand gradually. Testing locations will increase throughout Japan. Results will cover aspects like operations, material quality, and costs.
While continuing to supply high-value-added specialty products along with multiple collaborations. Additionally, the MCG Group will commit to developing a recycling system for these products. This will contribute to realizing a sustainable society.
*1: ABT Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Automotive Products Ltd. (Head office: Kita-ku, Osaka; President: Shinichiro Sakata).
Source: The Mitsubishi Chemical Group