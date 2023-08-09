OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  Toray Advanced Composites to Expand Capacity of Its Morgan Hill Plant
Industry News

Toray Advanced Composites to Expand Capacity of Its Morgan Hill Plant

Published on 2023-08-09. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:   Thermoplastic Composites   

Toray Advanced Composites to Expand Capacity of Its Morgan Hill PlantToray Advanced Composites announces the planned expansion of its Morgan Hill (CA, USA) plant operations. The new facility will add 74,000 square feet (6,800 square meters) to the existing campus facilities.

To Support Both Thermoset and Thermoplastic Production


"We're growing our operations to meet the demand for quality advanced composites. This addition to our Toray facilities in Morgan Hill will dramatically increase capacity for aerospace, urban air mobility, defense, commercial, and industrial markets worldwide," said Scott Unger, managing director, USA, Global CTO.

In concert with other Toray announcements for carbon fiber and advanced composite business units around the globe, this accelerated expansion at the Morgan Hill location will support both thermoset and Cetex® thermoplastic production, supply chain readiness, as well as increase technology laboratory capability and capacity in preparation for the surging market demand for materials.

This announcement follows Toray Advanced Composites' recent publication as the industry's first globally recognized thermoplastic prepreg manufacturing with Nadcap accreditation granted by the Nadcap Management Council and Toray Composite Materials America division investment in doubling carbon fiber production capacity.

Source: Toray
