Toray’s PMMA Porous Fiber Column Wins 2023 Technology Award from Japanese Society

Toray Industries, Inc., announced that it has received the 2023 Technology Award from the Japanese Society for Artificial Organs for a polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) porous fiber column that efficiently adsorbs pathogenic proteins in the blood.
Adsorptive Blood Purification to Remove β2-Microglobulin
The company based its breakthrough on its PMMA hollow fiber membrane spinning technology, which it developed based on its long experience with FILTRYZER®
, the world’s only PMMA hollow fiber membrane hemodialyzer with protein adsorption properties. The PMMA porous fiber earned high regard for its practicality as a compact, high-performance adsorptive blood purification column that removes β2-microglobulin. That protein causes dialysis-related amyloidosis.
It has become increasingly important in recent years to very efficiently eliminate specific proteins from biological components. Examples include removing pathogenic substances in blood purification therapy and eradicating impure proteins in manufacturing biopharmaceuticals. Toray’s PMMA porous fiber technology can remove various sizes of proteins by altering pore sizes to match removal targets. The ripple effects of this technology are significant.
Toray will keep striving to create new adsorption blood purification columns with this technology and develop a range of applications. It will thereby endeavor to materialize its corporate philosophy of contributing to society by creating new value and increase sustainable growth.
Source: Toray