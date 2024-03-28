Toray Offers Polypropylene Film Made with ISCC PLUS Certified-circular Resins

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Toray Plastics (America), Inc., announces it is leveraging ExxonMobil’s Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling. It now offers its customers and partners its Torayfan® polypropylene film made with certified-circular resins. Toray’s decision to purchase ExxonMobil’s certified-circular resin helps the packaging industry move closer to a circular plastics economy.
Utilizes ExxonMobil's Recycling Technology for Film Production
Toray’s technologically advanced polypropylene film, is used for a wide variety of food packaging applications. It provides the quality and performance customers expect. ExxonMobil’s certified-circular resin helps divert plastic waste from a landfill or incineration. It does not require requalification for use with Toray’s film, as it is virgin-quality resin. The Exxtend™
advanced recycling process, unlike mechanical recycling, enables the production of certified-circular resins for high-quality packaging film, which is critical for high-speed manufacturing.
ExxonMobil’s advanced recycling facilities and mass balance approach
are certified through an independent, third-party certification system called International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS. The ISCC PLUS certification represents an assurance that a robust mass balance approach was followed. In October, Toray announced its film manufacturing operations in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, had received ISCC PLUS certification. This enables a chain-of-custody to be established for Toray to use and sell certified materials.
“Choosing certified-circular resins for our Torayfan® films is another important step in demonstrating our commitment to plastic circularity and delivering more value to our customers,
” says Chris Nothnagle, senior director of New Business Development at Toray. “First, plastic is diverted from a landfill. Second, the mass balance accounting approach ensures that the plastic waste the manufacturer processes is accounted for as the certified-circular resin it sells. Toray fully supports ExxonMobil’s endeavor for a verifiable solution to help capture value from plastic waste.
”
Every 1,000 Tons of Waste Processed Resulted in up to 49% Emission Reduction
ExxonMobil’s Exxtend™
technology converts plastic waste at a molecular level into raw materials. The raw materials can then be used as feedstock to make many new products. The amounts of usable raw materials are attributed to new certified-circular resin via ISCC PLUS certified mass balance.
Exxtend™ technology also results in lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when processing plastic waste than when processing the same amount of fossil-based feedstock. A study conducted by Sphera, which provides ESG performance and risk management software, data, and consulting services, concluded that for every 1,000 tons of plastic waste processed via the Exxtend™
technology resulted in 19% to 49% lower GHG emissions than processing the same amount of fossil-based feedstock.
“We are excited to work with Toray to help develop new opportunities to deploy certified-circular resins into common packaging applications,
” said J. Dow, global market development manager for polypropylene, Vistamaxx™
, and Exact™
at ExxonMobil. “The potential impact could be a tremendous benefit for consumers and brand owners eager to participate in the circular economy for plastics.
”
Source: Toray