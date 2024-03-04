TotalEnergies and Bericap Launch a Cap for Lubricant Cans Made from 50% PCR Plastic

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
For the first time in the European lubricants industry, two players have joined forces to design a new can cap using recycled material. TotalEnergies and Bericap are launching a cap for 20-liter lubricant containers. It contains 50% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), in compliance with DIN 60 standard for lubricants.
Exhibits Same Shape and Properties as its Virgin Alternative
TotalEnergies Lubrifiants' 20-liter premium lubricant cans are made in France and Belgium. They will be fitted with new caps made from 50% PCR material.
Fully embodying a circular approach, the raw material comes from TotalEnergies' own circular polymer range RE:clic – rPE57525. This mechanically recycled grade is processed by Bericap. It combines post-consumer raw material with a high-performing booster to achieve virgin-like performances. The final cap exhibits the same shape and properties as its virgin alternative. It also weighs 25% less and has a much lower carbon footprint.
TotalEnergies Lubrifiants aims to reduce its consumption of virgin plastic by gradually integrating the new recycled caps on its various lubricant ranges. This innovation is in line with both partners’ strategy and commitment to contribute to a circular economy.
Emir Cetin, global packaging manager at TotalEnergies Lubrifiants, said, “Our collaboration with Bericap on this range of 20-liter packaging caps demonstrates our shared commitment to circular economy. We are excited to begin using these new caps made with 50% recycled plastic. This initiative will set a new standard for sustainability in the lubricant packaging cap industry.
”
Carsten Pfromm, business development director Industrial, said, “We at Bericap, are committed to our long-term strategy of contributing to a circular economy by developing user-friendly, resource-conserving, and recyclable closures. This is why we are more than happy to collaborate with partners like TotalEnergies Lubrifiants. The new DIN 60 closure for the 20-liter packaging is another example for reducing weight without sacrificing quality or user-friendliness. 25% less weight and using PCR contributes significantly to a reduction of our carbon footprint and the advancement of closed-loop material cycles.
”
Olivier Greiner, vice president, Polymers Europe & Orient at TotalEnergies, said, “We are committed to helping our partners achieve their sustainability goals and to addressing the challenge of end-of-life plastics. This development responds to the growing demand for more innovative and recycled plastics and fully contributes to our ambition to reach one million tons of circular polymers a year by 2030.
”
Source: TotalEnergies