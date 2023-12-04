TotalEnergies’ Polymer Plants in Europe Awarded ISCC PLUS Certification

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Aligned with the ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050, together with society, all TotalEnergies' polymer plants in Europe have been awarded International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS).
This makes the full range of TotalEnergies products commercially available as TotalEnergies RE:newable polymers via mass-balance.
Eco-friendly Alternatives for the Medical Industry
The products meet the stringent cleanliness and safety requirements of the pharmaceutical industry, conforming with European pharmacopeia standards. TotalEnergies helps the medical industry transition to more eco-friendly alternatives, in line with our ambition to reach 1 million tons of circular polymers by 2030.
ISSC PLUS is an international certification program that secures the chain of custody and traceability along the value chain from feedstock to final product, allowing companies to demonstrate their responsible approach to sustainable development for circular materials. Mass balance
allows us to allocate the environmental benefits of bio-based feedstocks across the supply chain, while certification guarantees its integrity and adherence to sustainability standards.
TotalEnergies' bio-based range exhibits a negative carbon footprint by removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits during its production.
Following the start-up of the La Mède biorefinery in 2019, TotalEnergies has access to renewable sources for its full polymer portfolio. The future start-up of the biorefinery in Grandpuits will further increase the capacities of renewable raw materials.
The company offers its bio-based range of polyolefins to the medical sector, helping embrace sustainable alternatives and reduce carbon emissions effectively.
Checkout TotalEnergies' Polymer Range for Medical Industry
Source: TotalEnergies