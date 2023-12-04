OK
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • TotalEnergies’ Polymer Plants in Europe Awarded ISCC PLUS Certification
Industry News

TotalEnergies’ Polymer Plants in Europe Awarded ISCC PLUS Certification

Published on 2023-12-04. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

TotalEnergies’ Polymer Plants in Europe Awarded ISCC PLUS CertificationAligned with the ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050, together with society, all TotalEnergies' polymer plants in Europe have been awarded International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS).

This makes the full range of TotalEnergies products commercially available as TotalEnergies RE:newable polymers via mass-balance.

Eco-friendly Alternatives for the Medical Industry


The products meet the stringent cleanliness and safety requirements of the pharmaceutical industry, conforming with European pharmacopeia standards. TotalEnergies helps the medical industry transition to more eco-friendly alternatives, in line with our ambition to reach 1 million tons of circular polymers by 2030.

ISSC PLUS is an international certification program that secures the chain of custody and traceability along the value chain from feedstock to final product, allowing companies to demonstrate their responsible approach to sustainable development for circular materials. Mass balance allows us to allocate the environmental benefits of bio-based feedstocks across the supply chain, while certification guarantees its integrity and adherence to sustainability standards.

TotalEnergies' bio-based range exhibits a negative carbon footprint by removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits during its production.

Following the start-up of the La Mède biorefinery in 2019, TotalEnergies has access to renewable sources for its full polymer portfolio. The future start-up of the biorefinery in Grandpuits will further increase the capacities of renewable raw materials.

The company offers its bio-based range of polyolefins to the medical sector, helping embrace sustainable alternatives and reduce carbon emissions effectively.

Checkout TotalEnergies' Polymer Range for Medical Industry




Source: TotalEnergies

Sustainability CHA Push title=


Spotlight
Clariant snip
Clariant & AZL: Safeguarding electric vehicles
Gain latest insights from Clariant's e-mobility experts
Read More
TPX™
Reduce the transmission loss in telecommunication with TPX™
Role of TPX™ in High-speed telecommunication applications
Read More
Nittobo
FlatFiber: Pioneering polymer reinforcement in automotive applications
Nittobo's oval shaped FlatFiber offers less warpage
Read More
Polymerize
3x faster and 50% less costly formulation development
Thanks to Polymerize's innovative predictive AI solution
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top