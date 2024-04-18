Versalis Acquires Tecnofilm, a Thermoplastic Compounds Manufacturer

Versalis, Eni's chemical company, announces the closing completion of the acquisition of 100% of Tecnofilm S.p.A..
Opportunity to Expand and Specialize the Product Portfolio
Tecnofilm is a family-owned company based in the Le Marche region. It manufactures functionalized polyolefins and thermoplastic compounds based on plastics and elastomers, mainly for the footwear and technical goods industries. Founded in 1972, Tecnofilm has expanded its product portfolio over the years. It offers a wider range of compounds and functional polymers for various industrial applications and technical articles.
Through continuous investment in equipment, research and development, Tecnofilm has patented several products. In 2015, the company was recognized as an "Innovative SME" in the special section of the Italian Business Register. In November 2016, Tecnofilm became a member of ELITE, an international platform created by Borsa Italiana to promote the growth of outstanding companies.
Adriano Alfani, CEO of Versalis (Eni) said, "The acquisition of Tecnofilm further strengthens Versalis' business specialization strategy. To this end, it offers the opportunity to expand and specialize our product portfolio by integrating downstream supply chain activities in elastomer-based compounding, particularly in the industrial applications and footwear sectors. We are already a leading player across this supply chain with Finproject, to which Tecnofilm will be highly complementary.
Source: Versalis