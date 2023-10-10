Arkema Introduces Bio-based Polyamide Grades with 46% Lower Carbon Footprint

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Arkema continues to lower the carbon footprint of the global production of its bio-based polyamide 11 chain.
The Group further decreased by 46% the carbon footprint of its biobased Rilsan® polyamide 11 grades reaching less than 2 kg CO2e/kg, by using renewable or low carbon energy sources and by making several energy efficiency improvements in its production sites.
Derived Entirely from Renewable Castor Seeds
It represents an improvement of around 70% relative to traditional polyamide resins using fossil-based raw materials and conventional energy sources. Derived entirely from renewable castor seeds, Rilsan®
polyamide 11 is 100% segregated bio-based.
Furthermore, the amino 11 monomer and the downstream polymers are produced using a significant proportion of low carbon and renewable energy both in terms of electricity and combustible fuels. Arkema thus recently announced a biomethane supply agreement with ENGIE in France and carried out several energy efficiency improvements in its polyamide 11 chain production sites over the last year.
“This is an important step for our customers and the markets we serve
,” said Erwoan Pezron, senior vice president, Arkema’s High Performance Polymers. “The lower carbon footprint we announce today applies to our entire global production, not just a particular set of grades or a certain location
.”
Pezron further said, “This allows our customers to deliver on their commitment to decarbonize and to develop more sustainable products at a scale. Furthermore, we have a strong action plan in place to further decarbonize this range, with a 2030 target to reduce the carbon footprint by a further 50%. Our objective is to continue to offer our customers high performance materials with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the market.
”
This represents a strong step forward in Arkema’s drive to ever-lower carbon footprint and lower climate change impact through a combination of sustainable raw materials, energy sources, and manufacturing processes.
Source: Arkema