Arkema’s Bio-circular PA 11 Range Attributed “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Arkema's high-performance polyamide 11 range was attributed the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label. This includes Rilsan® and Pebax® Rnew® polymers.
Assessment Covers Topics of Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability
The label was attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. The assessment was made according to 5 criteria covering the 3 main topics of feasibility, environmental and profitability.
All labeled solutions are part of the #1000solutions portfolio. It will be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets. It also fast-tracks the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.
In its decision, the Foundation complimented castor as “a low-risk crop with a favorable sustainability profile”. They also commended Arkema’s involvement in the Pragati sustainable castor farming initiative and its ad hoc Virtucycle®
recycling service.
Source: Arkema