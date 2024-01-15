OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Asahi Kasei Receives ISCC PLUS Certification for Several Polymer Products
Product News

Asahi Kasei Receives ISCC PLUS Certification for Several Polymer Products

Published on 2024-01-15. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Asahi Kasei Receives ISCC PLUS Certification for Several Polymer ProductsAsahi Kasei and an affiliated company have acquired the widely recognized international sustainability certification ISCC PLUS for several products in the fields of thermoplastic elastomers and rubbers, engineering plastics, and other materials.

Focusing on Initiatives that Contribute to a Circular Economy


The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral material value chain by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme “Be a Trailblazer.”

The ISCC PLUS certification ensures that biomass, recycled materials, etc., are appropriately managed in the whole supply chain including manufacturing. With the acquisition of this certification, Asahi Kasei will be able to provide ISCC PLUS certified grades of below products.

Company name  Product   Trade name  
Asahi Kasei 
 Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)  Tufprene™ and Asaprene™ T styrenic thermo-plastic elastomer,
Tuftec™ hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic elastomer,
S.O.E.™ hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic elastomer  
Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)  Asaprene™ solution polymerized SBR  
Butadiene rubber (BR)   Asaprene™ polybutadiene rubber  
Polyethylene (PE)   Sunfine™ ultra high molecular weight polyethylene,
Suntec™ LD low-density polyethylene,
Suntec™ EVA ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer,
Suntec™ HD and Creolex™ high-density polyethylene 
Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)   Saran Wrap™ cling film  
Polyphenylene ether (PPE)   Xyron™ polyphenylene ether  
Polyamide (PA) compounds   Leona™ polyamide resin  
Styrene monomer  
 
Cyclohexanol and Cyclohexane  
 
Japan Elastomer Co., Ltd.   Butadiene rubber (BR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), crude C4, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)  
 

This achievement follows the company’s commendable certification of a diverse range of below materials in 2022, solidifying its commitment to responsible material sourcing.

Company name   Product   Trade name  
Asahi Kasei  
 Acrylonitrile (AN)  
Methyl methacrylate (MMA)  
Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)   Delpet™ and Delpowder ™  
Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR)   Tufdene™ solution-polymerized SBR  
Butadiene rubber (BR)   Diene™ and Asadene ™ polybutadiene rubber  
Polyoxymethylene   Tenac™ polyacetal  
PP/PE compounds   Asaclean™ molding machine purging compound  
Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp.   Ethylene, propylene, etc.  
 
Okayama Butadiene Co., Ltd.   Butadiene  
 

Source: Asahi Kasei
Sustainability CHA Push title=


Spotlight
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2024
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top