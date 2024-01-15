Asahi Kasei Receives ISCC PLUS Certification for Several Polymer Products

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Asahi Kasei and an affiliated company have acquired the widely recognized international sustainability certification ISCC PLUS for several products in the fields of thermoplastic elastomers and rubbers, engineering plastics, and other materials.
Focusing on Initiatives that Contribute to a Circular Economy
The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral material value chain by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme “Be a Trailblazer.”
The ISCC PLUS certification ensures that biomass, recycled materials, etc., are appropriately managed in the whole supply chain including manufacturing. With the acquisition of this certification, Asahi Kasei will be able to provide ISCC PLUS certified grades of below products.
This achievement follows the company’s commendable certification of a diverse range of below materials in 2022, solidifying its commitment to responsible material sourcing.
|Company name
|Product
|Trade name
|Asahi Kasei
|Acrylonitrile (AN)
|Methyl methacrylate (MMA)
|Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)
|Delpet™ and Delpowder ™
|Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR)
|Tufdene™ solution-polymerized SBR
|Butadiene rubber (BR)
|Diene™ and Asadene ™ polybutadiene rubber
|Polyoxymethylene
|Tenac™ polyacetal
|PP/PE compounds
|Asaclean™ molding machine purging compound
|Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp.
|Ethylene, propylene, etc.
|Okayama Butadiene Co., Ltd.
|Butadiene