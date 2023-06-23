OK
Product News

Ascend Launches Amorphous Nylon for Packaging Films

Published on 2023-06-23. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:   Transparency   

Ascend Launches Amorphous Nylon for Packaging Films Ascend Performance Materials launched its HiDura® LUX amorphous nylon for packaging films in the Asian market at ProPak China 2023.

Ascend exhibited HiDura® LUX alongside its HiDura® PTR puncture and tear resistant nylon copolymers for films at Booth #51G53 from June 19 to 21.

Enhances Key Performance Properties of Packaging


There is growing demand for higher-performing packaging films in the greater Chinese market to reduce the amount of food goods that never make it to consumers due to spoilage or damage,” says Terry Yuan, Ascend’s Asia commercial director for engineered plastics. “Our packaging films portfolio brings new, high-performance films that minimize food waste and product damage across the supply chain.”

Hidura® LUX is used as a specialty modifier that is blended with other polyamides to enhance key performance properties of packaging including:

  • Enhanced thermoforming
  • Improved orientation to optimize shrink performance.
  • Improved Optical properties, i.e. higher gloss and lower haze
  • Increased organoleptic performance and oxygen barrier

HiDura® LUX amorphous nylon is ideal for use in shrink films for protein packaging, thermoforming films and barrier layers for fiberboard packaging. In end-use applications, the use of HiDura® LUX results in a superior oxygen and moisture barrier to extend product shelf-life and prevent food spoilage. With international food contact approvals, HiDura® LUX polymer from Ascend is now available globally.

Source: Ascend Performance Materials
