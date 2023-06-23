Ascend Launches Amorphous Nylon for Packaging Films

TAGS: Transparency
Ascend Performance Materials launched its HiDura® LUX amorphous nylon for packaging films in the Asian market at ProPak China 2023.
Ascend exhibited HiDura® LUX alongside its HiDura® PTR puncture and tear resistant nylon copolymers for films at Booth #51G53 from June 19 to 21.
Enhances Key Performance Properties of Packaging
“There is growing demand for higher-performing packaging films in the greater Chinese market to reduce the amount of food goods that never make it to consumers due to spoilage or damage,
” says Terry Yuan, Ascend’s Asia commercial director for engineered plastics. “Our packaging films portfolio brings new, high-performance films that minimize food waste and product damage across the supply chain
.”
Hidura®
LUX is used as a specialty modifier that is blended with other polyamides to enhance key performance properties of packaging including:
-
Enhanced thermoforming
-
Improved orientation to optimize shrink performance.
-
Improved Optical properties, i.e. higher gloss and lower haze
-
Increased organoleptic performance and oxygen barrier
HiDura®
LUX amorphous nylon is ideal for use in shrink films for protein packaging, thermoforming films and barrier layers for fiberboard packaging. In end-use applications, the use of HiDura®
LUX results in a superior oxygen and moisture barrier to extend product shelf-life and prevent food spoilage. With international food contact approvals, HiDura®
LUX polymer from Ascend is now available globally.
Source: Ascend Performance Materials