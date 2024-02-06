OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Ascend to Introduce New Polymer Materials for Healthcare at MD&M West
Product News

Ascend to Introduce New Polymer Materials for Healthcare at MD&M West

Published on 2024-02-06. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Medical    Metal Replacement   

Ascend to Introduce New Polymer Materials for Healthcare at MD&M West Ascend Performance Materials will introduce new products from its expanding health care brands, Acteev MED™ and HiDura® MED, at the Medical Design & Manufacturing West show next week in Anaheim, California. It is the first time the company has exhibited its longstanding medical business at the show.

Ascend’s medical business and technology experts will showcase novel and traditional solutions for medical durables, packaging, surgical instruments, wound care applications and more.

Imaging-ready Nylon as Replacement for Flexible Metals


  • A novel nylon is malleable yet retains its shape. It offers an imaging-ready replacement for flexible metals in applications such as splints
  • A high-tensile nonwoven fabric offers the strength of a woven material. Its softness wicks for moisture management and has odor-fighting properties, making it ideal for patient repositioning devices
  • A long-chain polyamide designed for monofilament and tubing is suited for catheters, IV lines and sutures

Cristina Acevedo, Ph.D., the business and technology director leading Ascend’s medical division, described the portfolio as designed with customers in mind. “Patients deserve a great experience, and caregivers deserve to work in safety and comfort,” Dr. Acevedo said. “Our materials feel soothing on the skin while offering the strength and performance required by the medical devices they depend on.

Our computer-aided engineering allows us to work directly with device manufacturers to help with the design process, which not only speeds up prototyping but also ensures that even the smallest parts perform as they are meant to perform,” she said.

The Acteev™ MED and HiDura® MED teams will exhibit at Booth 673 across from the MedTech Theater at MD&M West from February 6-8, 2024.

Source: Ascend
medical-channel-newMR-channel-new


Spotlight
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2024
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top