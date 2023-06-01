Ascend’s Glass-fiber Reinforced PA Used for Household Oven Components by V-Zug

TAGS: Thermoplastic Composites Part Design & Manufacturing Appliances
Ascend Performance Materials, a fully integrated producer of durable high-performance materials, has announced that its Starflam® RX06082 polymer is used by V-Zug Group, a Swiss manufacturer of premium large household appliances, for molding a large oven part.
Starflam® RX06082 is a 20% glass-fiber reinforced, halogen-free flame retardant PA66/PA6. It is supplied to V-Zug through Ascend’s European distributor Lenorplastics AG in a pre-colored black grade.
UL94 Yellow Card Flammability Rating of V0
“We are excited to win this prestigious application, which is an important ‘first’ for Starflam® in the segment of large kitchen and laundry appliances,
” says Dr. Christelle Staller, EMEAI engineering plastics sales director at Ascend. “As we continue to expand our footprint in Europe, this partnership with V-Zug and Lenorplastics will serve as a model for the kinds of value chain partnerships that deliver significant benefits for all, including the end consumer
.”
Starflam®
RX06082 had been recommended to V-Zug by Lenorplastics and Ornaplast in view of the high requirements for the oven part and following the customer’s successful use of Starflam®
resins for other applications.
The non-halogenated compound has a UL94 yellow card flammability rating of V0 at 1.6 mm wall thickness and combines good flowability for long and complex injection molded components, good mechanical properties and high heat resistance, while also providing a clean black finish.
“After successful trials, we selected the Ascend polymer for its capability of producing high-quality parts with excellent repeatability in a cost-efficient molding process,
” explains Peter Jan Vokurka global product manager at V-Zug. “The Starflam® grade meets all our expectations, and we are already looking into its potential for further components with similarly demanding requirements.
”
Ascend Performance Materials Starflam® Product Range
Source: Ascend Performance Materials