Audia Elastomers’ Line of TPEs Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

TAGS: Automotive Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics Rubber Replacement
Audia Elastomers, a global supplier of innovative elastomer materials, is now ISCC certified at its Changshu City, Jiangsu Province China location as a converter of sustainable materials with the scope of mass balance.
Helping Customers to Achieve Sustainability Targets
The AudiaFlex™ family of sustainable thermoplastic elastomers - one of the industry’s first TPE portfolios which meet the sustainability needs of brand owners and consumers, contains ISCC-certified product linked to circular feedstocks. Circular feedstocks, such as mixed plastic waste, are materials of non-biological origin derived from mechanical or chemical recycling. The AudiaFlex™ family is comprised of customizable grades of circular TPE which are produced from post-consumer, post-industrial, bio-based, and marine-based sources.
Products made from the AudiaFlex™ product line may now be labeled as ISCC certified as “Products linked to circular materials” and may display On-Product Logos.
“Gaining this ISCC certification is a critical step in providing sustainable offerings that meet our customer’s needs and expectations,
” said Tom Korleski, president of Audia Elastomers. “It’s exciting to achieve this milestone as we continue to serve our customers by helping them achieve their sustainability targets.
”
“With ISCC PLUS Certification of the AudiaFlex™ product line, we’re demonstrating the ability of AudiaFlex™ to help solve the plastic waste problem,
” said Jevons Yu, general manager of Asia for Audia Elastomers. “Recycled plastics are used in our formulas, and this reduces the dependency on fossil fuels. Also, by using Bio-based plastics in our formulas, we support the transition to a circular economy and bioeconomy by using the ISCC physical segregation and mass balance approach.
” Yu also mentions that this certification compliments the existing sustainability certificate portfolio, covering new potential bio-based market segments and their requirements.
“The AudiaFlex™ product line is a reflection of Audia’s continuous commitment to sustainable materials,
” said Frank Axelrod, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Audia Elastomers. “Credibility is key to ensuring our customers know how their material is sourced, permitting them to confidently achieve their sustainability goals and objectives. This verification gives our customers transparency into our sustainable supply chain and the ability to market their products as made with certified sustainable content.
”
Mirror the Properties of Most Virgin TPEs
AudiaFlex™ materials mirror the properties of most virgin TPEs and deliver comparable capabilities in terms of haptics, color, adhesion, and durometer. The broad slate of sustainable TPEs are commercially available. They can compete in high-performance applications with conventional TPEs, TPVs, and TPU chemistries in personal care, consumer household, consumer electronics, automotive, and toys.
Audia’s broad sustainability effort includes an ongoing effort to develop sustainable materials for customers as well as internally focused activities centered on achieving zero landfill, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable operations.
Source: Audia Elastomers