Avient Introduces its Adhesive TPEs for Textile Fabric Laminations

TAGS: Cost Efficiency
Avient Corporation introduces its new Versaflex™ TF Adhesive Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) solutions for adhesive films in laminations with nylon and polyester textile fabrics. These new solutions help keep textile lamination soft, stretchy and breathable. This enables a uniform thickness and overall appearance in athletic apparel such as sportswear and underwear.
Cost-effective Alternative to TPU Adhesive Films and Traditional Glue
Versaflex™ TF Adhesive TPEs offer easy processing and shaping. It results in a strong adhesion between the TPE adhesive film and highly elastic fabrics. These solutions can support the strength and elasticity of the fabric for superior shape recovery of up to 99% after 300% elongation over 1 minute. It also provides excellent washability in various washing machines and modes at temperatures up to 60 °C. This new TPE technology can provide a cost-effective alternative to TPU adhesive films and traditional glue.
“We are seeing a steady increase in the demand for fitness clothing, as people are becoming more health-conscious,”
said Matt Mitchell, director, Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “This trend has created a need for functional and comfortable fabrics that are also visually appealing. With the new Versaflex TF Adhesive TPEs, manufacturers can create close-fitting bodywear textiles that offer consumers a more comfortable exercise experience. Additionally, this technology caters to the growing market for seam tapes.
”
All Versaflex™ TF Adhesive TPEs are OEKO-TEX(R) 100-2 compliant, contain no plasticizers, and have lower VOCs than traditional adhesive solutions. Available in colored or transparent applications, they also offer good resistance to discoloration, fading, or hazing. Applications include elastic strips for bodywear and seam tapes for sportswear. They are currently manufactured in Asia and are commercially available globally.
Avient's Versaflex™ Product Range
Source: Avient