Avient Launches Bio-derived TPE for Biopharmaceutical Tubing

Avient Corporation announced the availability of its newest bio-derived healthcare solution, Versaflex™ HC BIO thermoplastic elastomer (TPE).
Developed as a more sustainable alternative for biopharmaceutical tubing, the initial Versaflex™ HC BIO BT218 grade is formulated with nearly 40% first-generation biomass content, resulting in a lower carbon footprint than traditional alternatives.
25% Lower Cradle-to-Gate PCF
“Improving sustainability is a challenge in all industries but is especially true in the strict regulatory world of healthcare. This product is an example of our ongoing commitment to using material science to help address this growing need in various ways
,” said Matt Mitchell, director, global marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “Creating specialty materials that reduce carbon emissions at the beginning of the product life cycle is one way we can support customers in fulfilling sustainability commitments and maintain critical performance demands
.”
The 71 Shore A formulation provides critical application performance such as weldability, kink resistance, and tensile strength comparable to leading medical tubing materials, including silicone and standard TPEs. In contrast, the bio-derived grade offers greenhouse gas emissions at 2.35 kg CO2
e / kg product, a nearly 25 percent lower cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) than Avient’s standard Versaflex™ HC BT218
grade. Avient’s PCF calculation method follows the ISO 14067:2018 standard and is certified by TÜV Rheinland.
Certified for USP Class VI and ISO 10993, the new Versaflex™ HC BIO BT218 grade is manufactured in the United States with global commercial availability.
Avient's Versaflex™ Product Range
Source: Avient