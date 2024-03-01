Avient Launches Density Modified Polymer with up to 60% Ocean-bound Plastic Waste

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Metal Replacement Cost Efficiency
Avient Corporation announces it is extending its Gravi-Tech™ REC Recycled Formulations portfolio. The new grade contains up to 60% ocean-bound plastic waste in addition to recycled fillers, making the total recycled content as high as 98%. The new grade offers greater design flexibility and more efficient processing compared to metals traditionally used in luxury packaging caps and closures.
PCF Reduction of >70% Compared to Comparable Virgin Material
Avient’s Gravi-Tech™ REC recycled formulations were launched in early 2023. These are density-modified engineered polymer materials, including recycled content. They offer a more sustainable alternative than density-modified grades based on prime or virgin polymers. They can provide the luxury caps and closures market with an alternative to metal. Metal is typically associated with higher processing and molding costs.
The new grade, Gravi-Tech™ REC GT5200-5089 C I natural, is based on up to 60% Social Plastic®
polymer resin material from Plastic Bank. Plastic Bank is a social enterprise that collects and recycles ocean-bound plastic waste. This high recycled content supports a Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) reduction of >70% compared to technically comparable virgin material¹. This helps balance impact resistance and density with environmental responsibility. It also allows for greater design flexibility and efficient processing through standard injection molding methods.
“The new Gravi-Tech™ grade not only advances material science but also contributes to social good,
” said Matt Mitchell, director of Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “Social Plastic® aids in alleviating poverty in vulnerable communities by transforming collected plastic waste into a valuable resource. Combined with Avient’s formulation know-how on the density-modified technology and our ongoing qualification efforts of sustainable raw material alternatives, we achieved a total recycling content as high as 98%. This integration underscores Avient's commitment to both environmental sustainability and positive social impact.
"
Gravi-Tech™ REC formulations enable visual surface effects and aesthetics. It includes electroplated metallic finish, cool touch, and color variation. They can be used for applications in luxury packaging and consumer goods such as cosmetic caps and closures, perfume caps, spirit bottle caps, and luxury boxes. The higher density avoids 2-step processes for metal inserts in high-value packaging. The new Gravi-Tech™ REC GT5200-5089 C grade is manufactured in Europe. It is commercially available. Additional food contact-compliant formulations are also available as part of the broader Gravi-Tech™ REC portfolio.
¹PCF values are calculated with Avient’s TÜV certified PCF-Calculator according to ISO 14067.
Avient's Gravi-Tech™ Product Range
Source: Avient