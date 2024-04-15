Avient Showcases its Engineered Polymers Portfolio at Wire Düsseldorf

Live webinar: Achieving sustainability goals in PET packaging

Explore Viton™ FWRD APA fluoroelastomers for outstanding performance

Sustainability and performance in modern medical devices

XAREC™ SPS is ideal for manufacturing detailed parts

Easily processable XAREC™ SPS for lightweight automotive parts

Innovative UV-curing technology combines durability and easy removal

Metal replacement strategies with ULTEM™ resin

Consider ULTEM™ resin as a metal replacement in automotive