Avient Showcases its Engineered Polymers Portfolio at Wire Düsseldorf

Avient Corporation will showcase its range of specialty solutions for wire and cable applications at Wire Düsseldorf. This is one of the world's leading trade fairs for the wire and cable industry. It will take place from April 15-19.
Showcasing its Commitment to Sustainability
Avient will highlight its broad portfolio of engineered polymers, fibers and yarns, colorants, functional additives, and high-temperature colorants and formulations developed specifically for the wire and cable industry.
Experts will be available to provide in-depth guidance. They will help address critical challenges, such as improving cable performance, optimizing processing and manufacturing, meeting regulatory requirements, extending cable lifetime, and driving greater sustainability.
Avient’s recent launch of its TÜV Rheinland-Certified Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Calculator is just one example of its commitment to sustainability. This cutting-edge tool can help customers evaluate the carbon footprint of Avient’s specialized and sustainable material solutions. It will also help understand the environmental impact of end products, and navigate the complex landscape of reducing carbon emissions.
Other Highlights from Avient at the Show
Engineered Polymers
Colorants and Additives
-
OnColor™ Colorants for wire and cable offers a wide range of polymer-specific specialty colorant and additives systems for the wire and cable industry
-
Additives including Cesa™ Nox A4R polyolefin antioxidant technology and Cesa™ Unify™ A4R polyolefin compatibilizer, both of which can enhance recycling and enable greater use of recycled materials to support a more circular economy
High-temperature Pre-colored, Color Concentrate and Formulated Solutions
-
Colorant Chromatics™ is one of the market leaders in coloring fluoropolymers and high-temperature polymers, with formulations that can provide robust material performance. It also provides ultra-high heat resistance without compromising safety, extending the product shelf life in cables in demanding industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, telecommunication, and building and construction
-
Additional featured solutions include Colorant Chromatics™ UV laser marking additives, Colorant Chromatics™ conductive formulations, Colorant Chromatics™ ECTFE/ETFE colorants, and PEEK and PEI-Siloxane (SILTEM™ resin*) colorants & pre-colored solutions
Engineered Fibers and Yarns
-
Fiber-Line™ engineered fiber solutions are high performance synthetic fibers that can be color-coated, add strength, reduce cable weight or diameter, replace metal in the most demanding wire and cable applications, provide water-blocking capability in dry cable applications, and are developed for optimal rip performance in cable jacketing and armor
Avient is exhibiting at Wire Düsseldorf 2024 from April 15-19 in hall 9, booth B50, at the Messe Düsseldorf trade fair ground in Germany.
*SILTEM™ resins is a trademark of SABIC
Source: Avient