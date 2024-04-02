Avient Partners with Hager to Develop Waterproof Switches Using Ocean-bound Plastic

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Electrical & Electronics
Avient Corporation, a provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services, announces a successful collaboration with its long-standing and valued customer, Hager Group.
Avient supported Hager to incorporate 27% recycled ocean-bound plastic into its new cubyko leaf waterproof outdoor sockets and switches, providing its customers with a more eco-conscious option. This success was achieved in further collaboration with Plastic Bank. It provides the recycled ocean-bound plastic waste that Avient formulates into high-performance polyolefin materials.
Replaces Primary Materials by Meeting Technical Specifications
Avient constributed to this success by developing customized versions of its Maxxam™ REC Recycled Polyolefin Formulations. It contains 50% recycled ocean-bound plastic content, using Social Plastic®
feedstock from Plastic Bank. As a result, the final assembly of the Hager cubyko leaf includes 27% ocean-bound plastic content. These formulations effectively replace the primary materials used by Hager and meet the required technical specifications, including coloration to specific RAL colors, while also providing good resistance to ultraviolet (UV) light, scratches, and impacts.
"We are proud to have been part of the collaboration with Plastic Bank and Hager and have the opportunity to transform discarded ocean-bound plastic into high-performing polymers,
" said Matt Mitchell, director of Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. "This project demonstrates our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we are pleased to help Hager meet its sustainability goals.
"
"This collaboration is a great example of how businesses can work together to create a regenerative future and reduce plastic waste in our environment,
" said David Katz, Plastic Bank's founder and CEO. "Every product made with Social Plastic® feedstock gives consumers a chance to support a circular economy, and this is no exception. We look forward to working with Avient and Hager to empower more retailers and customers to take action for a better world.
"
The polyolefin formulations containing ocean-bound content fall under Avient’s Maxxam™
REC Recycled Polyolefin Formulations portfolio.
