Avient Introduces Low Shrinkage Grades as an Alternative to ABS for Luxury Packaging

Avient Corporation announced the introduction of new Gravi-Tech™ Density Modified Formulation grades with low shrinkage. These offer luxury packaging customers an alternative to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) based materials.
Suitable for Electroplating
Many OEMs and plastic injection molding companies in the packaging industry are prioritizing the replacement of ABS. This decision is primarily influenced by recent regulatory requirements such as California’s Proposition 65. This includes the monomers acrylonitrile, butadiene, and styrene, and a recent French law prohibiting styrenic materials in packaging. While polypropylene (PP)
is widely accepted in the packaging industry, it has higher shrinkage rates than ABS. This makes it challenging to use as a direct replacement for existing molds.
To enable customers to use their existing ABS molds, Avient has developed new PP-based grades with comparable shrinkage to traditionally used ABS materials. The Gravi-Tech™ Density Modified Formulations 5200 MS series offers customers an excellent option for ABS replacement within the luxury packaging market, allowing them to use their existing ABS molds. The new grades are also suitable for electroplating, which provides the look and feel of metal, making them a suitable choice for bottled alcohol and cosmetic caps and closures.
“Market dynamics and regulations are always evolving, and at Avient, we are committed to continuously developing new solutions that help our customers overcome any challenges they may face,
” said Matt Mitchell, director of Global Marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “These new solutions have been modified for low, isotropic shrinkage and electroplating, providing a cost-effective and comparable alternative to ABS for use in luxury packaging.
”
The new Gravi-Tech™ 5200 MS grades are manufactured in Europe and commercially available worldwide. To support customer needs, manufacturing of these grades may be translated to other Avient sites in North America and Asia.
