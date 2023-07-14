OK
Product News

Avient Expands Its Sustainable TPE Portfolios with New HFFR Grades

Published on 2023-07-14. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Electrical & Electronics    Sustainability and Bioplastics   

Avient Expands Its Sustainable TPE Portfolios with New HFFR Grades Avient Corporation is expanding its reSound™ BIO bio-based and reSound™ REC recycled content Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) portfolios with the launch of a new range of halogen-free flame-retardant (HFFR) grades containing recycled and bio-based resin.

These new grades have been developed to meet the growing demand for consumer electronic applications made with sustainable raw materials and meet strict FR compliance without compromising performance or processability, like USB-C connector cable jackets.

Excellent Processability for Extrusion Molding


Consumer electronic product brands and manufacturers are increasingly searching for material solutions to enhance the sustainability of their products and operations and to meet rising consumer demands,” says Matt Mitchell, global marketing director, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “To meet those needs, we are now offering added value for our customers in the USB-C cable market with a new product line of flame-retardant TPEs that incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) or bio-based content, resulting in a 15% to 25% product carbon footprint (CPF) reduction over incumbent virgin solutions.

Besides relying on the verified halogen-free technology of all flame-retardant reSound™ TPEs, Avient’s new low-PCF HFFR formulations include two reSound™ BIO grades with up to 45% bio-based content and one reSound™ REC FR grade with up to 30% PCR content. All three products have a hardness range of 80 to 90 Shore A and a UL94 V-0 flammability rating at 3.2 mm wall thickness. This can help customers meet the VW-1 test specification for cables according to UL1581 while achieving enhanced sustainability targets.

The new HFFR grades also exhibit good ultraviolet (UV) resistance performance and excellent processability for extrusion molding. They can be used in various consumer electronic cable applications, such as USB-C cable jackets for smartphones, tablets, personal and laptop computers, chargers, adapters, television sets, gaming devices, and more. These new HFFR reSound™ BIO and reSound™ REC TPE grades are currently manufactured in Asia and are available globally. 

Source: Avient
