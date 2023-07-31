Avient Launches Two Automotive-specific TPEs with PCR Content

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Part Design & Manufacturing
Avient Corporation announces the addition of two reSound™ REC Recycled Content Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs).
The new grades for automotive interior applications are formulated with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, offering a more sustainable TPE option with comparable performance to traditional TPEs.
Can be Injection Molded or Overmolded to PP
Developed in response to the growing demand for improved sustainability in transportation, this reSound™ REC 7310 product series meets common automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and fogging.
These initial grades in the series are 80 and 90 Shore A durometers and contain 35 or 45% PCR content from recycled food packaging.
View newly launched TPEs by Avient: reSound™ REC OF 7310-90, reSound™ REC OF 7310-80
They can also be customized, and injection molded or overmolded to polypropylene (PP), making them useful for a range of interior applications. This includes door mats/mat pockets, center console trays, front and rear trunk liners, or components for instrument panels & dashboards. They are colored black to provide consistent and comparable aesthetics to prime grades for OEM-specific blacks. Additional colors are also possible.
“These materials enable automotive OEMs and Tier 1s to satisfy performance needs and advance their sustainability goals,
” said Matt Mitchell, director, global marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “The use of recycled content also reduces carbon emissions, waste, and pollution at the beginning of the product life cycle for added environmental benefits.
”
The reSound™ REC 7310 product series is manufactured and available in North America.
Source: Avient