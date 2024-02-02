Avient to Showcase Sustainable Polymer Solutions for Healthcare at MD&M West

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Avient Corporation will feature its specialty and sustainable polymer solutions for healthcare products at MD&M West. These solutions help to solve and comply with the complex challenges and regulatory demands in the industry.
Engineered Polymer Materials
Within its global portfolio of engineered polymers, and services for medical products, Avient formulates traditional materials and develops bio-based and eco-conscious alternatives for a more sustainable future. Some examples being highlighted at the show include:
-
Newly expanded Versaflex™ HC TPEs: A family of specialty and customizable TPEs with a broad range of performance characteristics and durometers. It includes grades formulated without animal derivatives, making them useful for countless injection molding or overmolding applications. Furthermore, the portfolio has expanded to include its first bio-based healthcare grade. The Versaflex™ HC BIO BT218 formulation was developed specifically to handle the complexities of biopharmaceutical tubing. It delivers excellent weldability, kink resistance, and low levels of extractables. This bio alternative offers the same performance as its prime counterpart but with a lower carbon footprint.
-
Trilliant™ HC healthcare thermoplastics: Feature excellent chemical resistance for applications found in biopharmaceutical processing, hospital settings, and home healthcare applications. The portfolio delivers improved resistance to harsh chemicals. It also shows better resistance to hospital-grade disinfectants over other flame-resistant (FR) polymers such as PC/ABS, PC/PET, and copolyester. Also, the glass-filled polyketone (PK) formulations provide comparable performance to nylon equivalents. The added benefit is a lower carbon footprint for a more sustainable option.
-
NEUSoft™ Thermoplastics polyurethanes: A series of ultra-soft TPUs for short-term in-vivo applications. These translucent grades offer good elasticity, abrasion and tear resistance and barrier properties. They exhibit good melt strength for use in a host of catheter applications, including cardiovascular, intravenous, and other specialty segments.
Educational Sessions on Antimicrobial TPEs and PFAS Replacements
As sustainability becomes increasingly important, Avient recently introduced its third-party-certified PCF Calculator. This cutting-edge tool offers an important data point for the carbon footprint of Avient’s materials so customers can better understand the environmental impact of products. It helps them meet sustainability goals, and navigate the complex landscape of reducing carbon emissions.
In advance of the MD&M West show, Avient experts will be participating in two educational sessions. These will take place at the SPE/MPD MiniTec Conference at Anaheim Convention Center on Monday, February 5:
- 8 a.m. - Fred Birkel, Advanced Application Development & Technical Services engineer for Specialty Engineered Materials, will present an evaluation of thermoplastic elastomers with antimicrobial additives.
- 1 p.m. - Ryan Divens, technology manager R&D for Color & Additives, will deliver “Navigating PFAS Replacements in the Plastics Industry.”
Avient is exhibiting at MD&M West in booth 2301 from February 6-8. Avient will also have experts available to assist customers with application needs. They will discuss sustainability goals, share insights into the comprehensive design services and tools that support OEMs and molders throughout product development.
Other Materials to be Showcased
-
Mevopur™ healthcare colorants and formulations
-
Mevopur™ healthcare functional additives
-
Mevopur™ healthcare bio-based polymer solutions
-
Cesa™ low retention additives
-
Colorant Chromatics™ Transcend™ premier healthcare colorants
Avient's Complete Healthcare Polymer Range
