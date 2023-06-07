Avient Showcased Its Healthcare TPEs at Medtec China 2023

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical
Avient Corporation exhibited its broad range of thermoplastic elastomers, specialty and sustainable colorants and additives, and high-temperature colorants for healthcare during Medtec China 2023, an annual global exhibition dedicated to the design and manufacturing of medical devices.
Support to Positively Impact a Patient’s Health and Well-being
Avient is dedicated to providing standard or customized medical grade solutions for healthcare applications that can help customers meet relevant medical and pharmaceutical regulatory requirements and improve speed to market.
“Materials used for medical devices, labware, and pharmaceutical packaging play an important role in achieving more effective diagnostics and treatments for patients,
” says Say-Eng Lee, vice president and general manager, Color & Additives Asia at Avient. “As a global specialized medical grade materials provider, Avient can offer a full range of support from the development to the production of healthcare applications that can help our customers positively impact a patient’s health and well-being.
”
Avient showcased the following TPEs, and support services to help address the needs and trends of an evolving healthcare landscape:
-
Versaflex™ HC BT218 TPEs for Biopharmaceutical tubing provide weldability, kink resistance, and tensile strength performance. They can be customized to meet specific regulatory demands such as USP Class VI, FDA CFR, and ISO 10993. These materials can be suitable for gamma and autoclave sterilization methods and can be widely applied in aseptic filling, vaccine production and delivery systems, and high-purity water delivery and filtration systems
-
Versaflex™ HC 2110-57B TPEs comply with ISO 10993-4, ISO 10993-5, and USP Class VI and are suitable for Ethylene Oxide (EtO) sterilization without residue or allergens. These materials can meet demanding performance requirements such as low friction coefficient and long-term sealing and consistently perform across barrel sizes
Avient also exhibited Mevopur™ medical-grade colorants and functional polymer solutions, Mevopur™ healthcare bio-based polymer solutions, Mevopur™ chemical foaming agents, high-performance polymer solutions for in vitro diagnosis (IVD) and labware applications, medical grade polymer solutions for drug delivery devices, polymer additives and colorant Chromatics™ Transcend™ premier healthcare colorants.
Source: Avient