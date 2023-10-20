OK
Product News

Avient Expands its XLPE Portfolio with New DBDPE-free Flame-retardant Grades

Published on 2023-10-20.

Avient Expands its XLPE Portfolio with New DBDPE-free Flame-retardant Grades Avient Corporation is expanding its Syncure™ XLPE cross-linkable polyethylene formulations portfolio with the launch of new flame-retardant grades made without decabromodiphenyl ethane (DBDPE).

The Syncure™ XLPE 200 Series marks Avient’s first DBDPE-free materials in this product line, offering an alternative flame-retardant choice for low-voltage wire and cable insulation without compromising performance.

Excellent Flame Performance and UL 44 Compliance


DBDPE is a commonly used flame retardant in plastic and rubber materials in many industries, including wire and cable. However, proposed regulations from the Canadian government suggest the use of DBDPE may be restricted in the future.

The Syncure™ XLPE 200 Series provides a DBDPE-free alternative while providing comparable performance to Avient’s traditional XLPE materials, including excellent flame performance and UL 44 compliance. They can be used for low-voltage insulation in building wires, tray cables, and service entrance cables in both vertical and horizontal systems.

Checkout Avient's new XLPE grades: Syncure™ XLPE S200FH, Syncure™ XLPE S200FV.

We understand the need to adapt to evolving regulations while continuing to provide high-performing, flame-retardant solutions. That’s why we used our material science expertise to create new options for our wire and cable customers,” said Matt Mitchell, director, global marketing, Specialty Engineered Materials at Avient. “These new grades are formulated without DBDPE, meet industry specifications, and enable our customers to quickly adapt to regulatory shifts.

Like other Syncure™ materials, the DBDPE-free formulations combine a polyethylene graft resin and flame-retardant catalyst to create a cross-linked solution for cable systems. They provide excellent resistance to heat, oil, creep, and abrasion for durability – which can help reduce the risk and rate of material degradation over time – plus high extrusion speeds and ambient curing for additional processing advantages and efficiencies.

The Syncure™ XLPE 200 Series is manufactured in the U.S. and commercially available globally.

Source: Avient
