BASF to Present Eyeglasses Made with its Bio-based Polyamide at CHINAPLAS

At CHINAPLAS 2024, BASF will present consumer products made with bio-based Ultramid® polyamide. With Huawei, BASF co-created smart glasses containing 39% bio-content in the glasses temple, while with Prohero, the frame of floating sunglasses contains 30% bio-content.
Huawei's 15-20% Lighter Smart Glasses
By using Ultramid®
, Huawei successfully reduces the weight of the smart glasses temple by 15%-20% compared with the existing smart glasses made with other material. Lighter glasses reduce pressure points and are less likely to slide down.
“These consumer products are solid examples demonstrating how BASF enables our customers to meet their sustainability goals, and accelerating our plastics journey towards a more sustainable future
,” said Andy Postlethwaite, senior vice president, Performance Materials Asia Pacific, BASF.
Ultramid®
's excellent warpage properties also makes the smart glasses more durable and longer lasting. The comfort and durability of the materials used in the product ensure a positive customer experience.
Prohero Floating Sunglasses: Ease of Coloring Improves Process Efficiency
The floating sunglasses co-created with Prohero are not only lightweight and sustainable, but also an easy-to-color solution. This is due to the consistent molding process and excellent primer and paint adhesion.
“The bio-based Ultramid® has been instrumental in advancing the development of our next-generation consumer product, and maintaining our leading position in environmental, social, and corporate governance,
” said Austin Ye, R&D manager, Prohero. “The BASF’s product also allows greater design freedom with its high flowability and color stability properties.
”
At CHINAPLAS 2024, BASF will showcase its latest innovations, competencies, and developments – especially in the areas of sustainability and co-creation. Join us at CHINAPLAS 2024 and let us walk you through the MAKE–USE–RECYCLE phases in our plastics journey.
Source: BASF