OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Borealis Launches New Sustainable Engineering Polymer with High-heat Resistance
Product News

Borealis Launches New Sustainable Engineering Polymer with High-heat Resistance

Published on 2023-05-11. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive    Sustainability and Bioplastics     High Heat Materials     New Energy Solutions   

Borealis Launches New High-heat Resistant Sustainable Engineering Polymer Borealis is launching Stelora™, a new class of sustainable engineering polymer offering increased strength, durability and a step change in heat-resistance capability.

Stelora was developed in collaboration with TOPAS Advanced Polymers, a producer of cyclic olefin copolymer (COC). It is created using a unique process that combines COCs, which are a relatively new class of clear, high-purity polymer, with polypropylene (PP).

The result is a state-of-the-art material called ethylene-propylene-norbornene (EPN) that is suitable for a wide range of technically advanced applications, primarily used in e-mobility and renewable energy generation. This solution offers a sustainable alternative to replace conventional engineering polymers, which meet the high temperature requirements required for the new generation of energy-saving power semiconductors for invertors.

Enabling Transition to Renewable Energy and E-mobility


Stelora™ is a unique solution that combines enhanced sustainability with elevated performance. We are confident that, within a short time, it will replace existing engineering polymers in a wide range of applications, providing our customers with a cost-effective, high-performance solution that also drives circularity and energy efficiency.” explains Ilkka Pentillä, CEO, Tervakoski Films Group, a long-standing Borealis customer of capacitor grades.

The first commercially available application of Stelora™ is within a high-heat-resistant capacitor film. This dielectric capacitor film made with Stelora™ offers all of the benefits of the equivalent made using PP resin as a dielectric, but with significant performance enhancements including exceptional heat resistance, superior electrical properties at high temperatures, and increased efficiency. Stelora™-based film is also fully compatible with existing converting lines, so it can be processed by customers without the need for investment in new equipment, infrastructure or assets.

Heat-resistant capacitors are an important enabler in the transition to renewable energy and E-Mobility. By closing the product performance gap between polyolefin-based polymers and high-temperature engineering plastics, Stelora™ improves the overall efficiency of heat-resistant capacitors.

Suitable for Use in Offshore Wind Installations


Their cost and energy efficiency benefits are based on several complementary mechanisms:

High-heat-resistant capacitors degrade more slowly, so they need to be replaced less frequently. This makes them more suitable for use in offshore wind installations, where repairing and replacing parts is challenging. As the capacitors can tolerate higher temperatures, less space is required for cooling, reducing the size and construction cost of inverters. The same size-reducing mechanism enables the production of smaller and more energy-efficient final products that use transmitted energy, including electric vehicles.

Stelora™’s sustainability benefits go beyond energy efficiency. Like many products in Borealis’ portfolio, it is produced using renewable feedstock, allowing customers to achieve their sustainability targets, and supporting the transition to a circular economy, fully in line with Borealis’ mindset EverMinds (TM).

Bart Verheule, global marketing director, Energy, “At Borealis, we’re strongly aligned to the principles of both the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the European Green Deal. And therefore, with Stelora™, we’re proud to be launching this transformative material solution for capacitor film, that combines outstanding performance with a number of important sustainability advantages as we reinvent essentials for sustainable living. Though the capacitor film market shall be the first to enjoy its benefits, we’re exploring how Stelora™’s many advantages can be potentially extended to other high-performance applications in different sectors”.

Source: Borealis
automotive-pushbox sustainability-and-bioplastic-channels title=high-heat-channel-pushNES-CHA-pushbox


Spotlight
ULTEM™ Resin
Metal replacement strategies with ULTEM™ resin
Consider ULTEM™ resin as a metal replacement solution
Read More
WANTHANE® WHT-ECO
Eco-friendly and durable: WANTHANE® WHT-ECO TPU for a sustainable future
Switch to Wanhua Chemical's WANTHANE® WHT-ECO TPU
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top