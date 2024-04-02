Borealis' Post-consumer Recycled Grades Approved by FDA for Food-grade Packaging

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Borealis announces that it has received Letters of No Objection (LNOs) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of certain grades of its Borcycle™ M post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in food-grade packaging. This major achievement confirms Borealis’ position as a market leader in value-added solutions for the circular economy.
Can Constitute up to 10% of Packaging for Dry Foods
Borcycle™
M is Borealis’ transformative mechanical recycling technology that gives new life to post-consumer plastic waste in an energy-efficient manner. The FDA’s LNOs pave the way for Borcycle™
M-derived materials to be used in a specific range of demanding and sensitive applications, including cosmetics and personal care as well as food contact.
The FDA authority has issued two LNOs that allow Borcycle™ M PCR
high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) to be used up to 100% in certain dry food contact applications. Additionally, these recycled materials can constitute up to 10% of packaging for dry foods with surface oil and moist bakery products. The FDA’s LNOs are effective from January 2024 for recycled HDPE, and from February 2024 for recycled PP.
This is another step in Borealis’ EverMinds™
ambition to accelerate action in plastics circularity. By enabling a wider range of products to be made from recycled plastics, the FDA’s LNOs will help to reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in incineration and landfill, and reduce dependence on virgin materials. They will also help Borealis to meet the growing demand for high quality, recycled materials suitable for demanding and sensitive applications.
“Our customers will be able to expand the use of value-added, recycled plastics within their portfolios. Combined with all of Borealis’ other sustainable offerings, this FDA clearance of selected grades of our Borcycle™ M portfolio for food-grade applications will help them achieve their sustainability targets and bring us all closer to a fully circular economy for plastics,
" explains Jonatas Melo, Borealis vice president for Performance Materials.
Borealis is now poised to move forward with the development of selected food packaging applications from recycled HDPE and PP.
“This marks a major milestone for Borealis, helping us to live our purpose of reinventing essentials for sustainable living,
” says Mirjam Mayer, Borealis vice president Circular Economy Solutions.
The FDA’s LNOs apply in the United States of America, as well as other regions covered by FDA governance. In the EU, the FDA clearance will facilitate conversations on the use of these materials in high-end, contact-sensitive applications such as cosmetics and personal care packaging.
Source: Borealis