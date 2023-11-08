OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • Celanese Launches Two New Polyamide Solutions for EV Components
Product News

Celanese Launches Two New Polyamide Solutions for EV Components

Published on 2023-11-08. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive     New Energy Solutions   

Celanese Launches Two New Polyamide Solutions for EV Components Celanese Corporation, a global specialty materials and chemical company, announced the global commercial launch of two new polyamide solutions for manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (EV) powertrain components and EV battery applications.

Excellent Flame-retardance and CTI


The Frianyl® PA W-Series of flame-retardant polyamide solutions enables the manufacturing of large, thick-walled, flame-retardant components for EV batteries. With the W-Series solutions, manufacturers can improve the safety of these components, introduce novel new designs and enhance manufacturing efficiency. Potential applications include battery module housings, e-box housings and covers, and more.

The W-Series solutions achieve V-0 flame retardance at 1.5mm, combined with excellent flow characteristics. Compared to standard PA66 grades with 30% glass fiber reinforcement, the equivalent grade of the new W-Series offers a 10-20% improvement in flow in an injection mold, depending on the pressure applied. Improved flow means manufacturers can consider new designs and more readily fill molds during processing, potentially leading to cycle time reductions. The W-Series solutions also have excellent laser markability with all common laser marking processes.

In addition, the Frianyl® PA W-Series solutions exhibit an excellent Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) even after aging at 125°C for 1,000 hours. Long-term color stability of parts manufactured from these materials, measured at 125°C, is also notable with no visible change to the eye, and even only a nominal change when measured in a color lab.

Electrically Friendly Option that Can Overcome Malfunction Challenges


Celanese also introduced Celanyl® PA B3 GF30 E, a new polyamide-based compound for semi- and structural EV powertrain applications. With this grade, the HB flame class is achieved, as well as a CTI of 600 even after 3,000 hours of aging at 150°C. The extremely low halide content in the Celanyl® PA B3 GF330 E solution makes it an electrically friendly option for applications like connectors, switches, relays, busbars and sensors that can malfunction or short circuit when voltage is applied.

Malfunctions often occur because of three factors: surface moisture, elevated temperature and traces of halide ions such as chlorine, bromine or iodine that can lead to electrolytic corrosion. The Celanyl® B3 GF330 E solution helps manufacturers overcome these performance challenges.

The Frianyl® PA W-Series and Celanyl® PA B3 GF30 E solutions are now commercially available globally.

Celanese's Complete Polyamide Range




Source: Celanese
automotive-pushboxNES-CHA-pushbox


Spotlight
Clariant snip
Webinar alert! Clariant & AZL: Safeguarding electric vehicles
Download Clariant and AZL Aachen webinar
Read More
Idemitsu snip
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
With remarkable heat and chemical resistance
Read More
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top