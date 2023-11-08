Celanese Launches Two New Polyamide Solutions for EV Components

TAGS: Automotive New Energy Solutions
Celanese Corporation, a global specialty materials and chemical company, announced the global commercial launch of two new polyamide solutions for manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (EV) powertrain components and EV battery applications.
Excellent Flame-retardance and CTI
The Frianyl®
PA W-Series of flame-retardant polyamide solutions
enables the manufacturing of large, thick-walled, flame-retardant components for EV batteries. With the W-Series solutions, manufacturers can improve the safety of these components, introduce novel new designs and enhance manufacturing efficiency. Potential applications include battery module housings, e-box housings and covers, and more.
The W-Series solutions achieve V-0 flame retardance at 1.5mm, combined with excellent flow characteristics. Compared to standard PA66 grades
with 30% glass fiber reinforcement, the equivalent grade of the new W-Series offers a 10-20% improvement in flow in an injection mold, depending on the pressure applied. Improved flow means manufacturers can consider new designs and more readily fill molds during processing, potentially leading to cycle time reductions. The W-Series solutions also have excellent laser markability with all common laser marking processes.
In addition, the Frianyl®
PA W-Series solutions exhibit an excellent Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) even after aging at 125°C for 1,000 hours. Long-term color stability of parts manufactured from these materials, measured at 125°C, is also notable with no visible change to the eye, and even only a nominal change when measured in a color lab.
Electrically Friendly Option that Can Overcome Malfunction Challenges
Celanese also introduced Celanyl®
PA B3 GF30 E, a new polyamide-based compound for semi- and structural EV powertrain applications. With this grade, the HB flame class is achieved, as well as a CTI of 600 even after 3,000 hours of aging at 150°C. The extremely low halide content in the Celanyl®
PA B3 GF330 E solution makes it an electrically friendly option for applications like connectors, switches, relays, busbars and sensors that can malfunction or short circuit when voltage is applied.
Malfunctions often occur because of three factors: surface moisture, elevated temperature and traces of halide ions such as chlorine, bromine or iodine that can lead to electrolytic corrosion. The Celanyl®
B3 GF330 E solution helps manufacturers overcome these performance challenges.
The Frianyl®
PA W-Series and Celanyl®
PA B3 GF30 E solutions are now commercially available globally.
Celanese's Complete Polyamide Range
Source: Celanese