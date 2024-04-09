CJ Biomaterials' PHA Used for Fully Biodegradable Plastic Bottle Cap by Beyond Plastic

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
CJ Biomaterials, Inc, continues to expand the applications for its advanced PHA technology, announcing that their biopolymers are being used by California-based Beyond Plastic to develop the world’s first completely biodegradable plastic bottle cap. CJ Biomaterials is a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) biopolymers.
Both Recyclable and Compostable
“We are proud to be working with Beyond Plastic to help make this innovative solution a reality. These PHA-based bottle caps not only address the pressing environmental concerns associated with traditional plastic caps, but also demonstrate the versatility and effectiveness of our PHA technology in delivering sustainable alternatives,
” says Max Senechal, chief commercial officer at CJ Biomaterials. “We remain committed to advancing eco-friendly solutions that contribute to a healthier, more sustainable planet.
”
Derived from nature and produced sustainably, CJ Biomaterials’ biopolymers serve as building blocks to improve functional characteristics of traditional plastics. They offer a range of environmental benefits. PHAs work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers and serve to increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation, and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products. As one of the industry players capable of mass-producing PHA, CJ Biomaterials is committed to impactful action. It delivers more sustainable solutions with its extensive PHA technology platform.
With the inclusion of CJ Biomaterials’ PHA, the Beyond Plastic bottle cap is both recyclable and compostable, in addition to being fully biodegradable.
“Utilizing CJ Biomaterials’ PHA biopolymers, we’ve developed an authentically eco-conscious alternative to conventional plastic bottle caps. This marks a significant leap forward in sustainability, but it’s just the beginning
,” Fred Pinczuk, Beyond Plastic’s chief technology officer explained, saying that Beyond Plastic has an ongoing focus on facilitating manufacturers’ adaptation of equipment to seamlessly incorporate PHA. “Our aim is to offer tailored PHA formulations for diverse applications, such as straws, caps, and various single-use plastics currently threatening our environment. Once the process is streamlined, it will catalyze a profound transformation within the industry.
”
PHA-based Polybag with Properties Similar to Petroleum-based Polybags
CJ Biomaterials began producing its PHACT™-branded PHA biopolymers
in 2022. Since that time, the company has partnered with multiple organizations to develop innovative solutions using its PHA technology. The introduction of the PHA-based plastic cap is just the latest application announced by CJ Biomaterials. Earlier this year, the company introduced a PHA-based polybag with properties similar to traditional petroleum-based polybags.
The technology was also used in the development of microwaveable paper coating used in New Today’s Chicken Noodle Cup packaging, sold at CU, South Korea’s convenience store chain. The company also works with NatureWorks to broaden the use of PHACT™ PHA combined with Ingeo™ PLA in multiple markets and applications.
Source: CJ Biomaterials