Covestro’s Mass-balanced PC Used by Kaynemaile for Circular Architectural Mesh

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Kaynemaile, a global designer and manufacturer of architectural mesh for commercial, residential, and public buildings, announces a major shift from fossil-based raw materials to biomass content.
The company uses Makrolon® RE, an ISCC PLUS-certified, mass-balanced polycarbonate from Covestro.
Reducing the Carbon Footprint by Up to 80%
Kaynemaile’s new RE8 Architectural Mesh will deliver an ISCC PLUS certified sustainable share of up to 88 percent of its architectural product. Moving Kaynemaile’s production away from traditional fossil-based materials to a bio-circular attributed material will offer a reduction of the carbon footprint of the polymer material by up to 80 percent, cradle-to-gate, including biogenic uptake, enabling circular economy efforts while maintaining proven functionality, ISCC PLUS certified and LEED-enabled.
"RE8 is a major milestone in Kaynemaile’s 20-year commitment to circular economy practices
," says Kayne Horsham, founder of Kaynemaile. "From the start we have sought a high-performance sustainable feed-stock material solution that exceeds building compliance standards yet has a lighter environmental footprint. Covestro’s bio-circular attributed polycarbonate portfolio is now able to deliver on this ambition
."
"Makrolon® RE polycarbonate from Covestro offers designers a sustainable material solution, while still maintaining the key benefits of traditional polycarbonate,
" says Joel Matsco, senior marketing manager, Covestro. "The polycarbonate material enables an unencumbered design experience and provides a second life to upstream waste and residues. We look forward to seeing RE8 from Kaynemaile on buildings and in spaces around the world.
"
"RE8 is the most significant initiative by the company since its founding
," says Kayne Horsham. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this future proofing circular economy technology
."
Covestro's Makrolon® Product Range
Source: Covestro