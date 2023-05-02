Covestro Introduces PC Resin with 90% Recycled Content

TAGS: Electrical & Electronics Sustainability and Bioplastics
Covestro offers a polycarbonate with a 90 percent recycled content of plastic from post-consumer waste (PCR) that can be used in consumer electronics, among other applications.
Exceptional Whiteness and Highly Saturated Colors
The carbon footprint of the new Makrolon®
PCR polycarbonate resin is 70 percent lower than that of a comparable fossil-based virgin plastic and is part of the CQ portfolio of circular solutions at Covestro. The company plans to initially offer this grade in the Asia-Pacific region.
"We are very proud of this breakthrough solution as it will enable our customers to achieve their sustainability goals faster. This is especially true for industries such as consumer electronics and audio and networking equipment manufacturers, which have ambitious sustainability goals of their own
," said Lily Wang, global head of the Engineering Plastics segment at Covestro. "This is another step toward our vision of becoming fully circular, and an important contribution to accelerating the transformation of industries toward a recyclable and carbon-neutral future.
"
This type of plastic can achieve exceptional whiteness and highly saturated colors, which is typically a challenge for PCR plastics with high recycled content. This is made possible by selecting high-quality recyclates and optimizing the material composition during the compounding process. The PCR grade is manufactured with halogen-free flame retardants that meet performance requirements without increasing environmental impact. It also meets the highest V-0 rating of Underwriters Laboratories' UL 94 flammability standards.
PC Blend for Jabra's Headset Series
Covestro's Bayblend®
FR3010 R75 polycarbonate blend is used, for example, in the ear cups of Danish brand Jabra's latest Evolve2 headset series for audio equipment and video conferencing systems. This type is made of 75 percent recycled material and has a 50 percent lower carbon footprint compared to its conventional fossil-based counterpart, but still meets performance requirements well.
To meet rising demand, Covestro is currently building a dedicated compounding plant for PCR polycarbonates at its integrated site in Shanghai. Once commissioned, which is scheduled for later this year, it will be able to supply more than 25,000 metric tons of high-quality PCR polycarbonates annually.
Raw Materials Using a Mass Balance Approach
In addition to PCR grades produced through mechanical recycling, Covestro is also making progress with polycarbonates attributed with raw materials produced using a mass balance approach derived from bio waste and residual materials and certified to the internationally recognized ISCC PLUS standard.
The company now regularly supplies Makrolon®
RE polycarbonates with a renewable attributed raw material content of up to 89 percent. Selected products, including climate-neutral1 polycarbonates, are supplied with 100 percent renewable electricity under a TÜV-certified system. Already at the end of 2021, Covestro supplied customers in Europe with the world's first climate-neutral1 polycarbonates. Also, the RE series is part of the CQ portfolio of circular solutions at Covestro.
The mass-balanced products demonstrate an identical good quality and performance as fossil-based polycarbonates and offer an out-of-the-box solution for customers with a significantly lower carbon footprint.
Source: Covestro