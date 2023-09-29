CP Chem Collaborates with Danimer Scientific to Develop Biodegradable Plastic Products

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics
Chevron Phillips Chemical is expanding its collaboration with Georgia-based bioplastics company Danimer Scientific to explore development and commercialization of high-volume biodegradable plastic products using Danimer’s Rinnovo™ polymers via CPChem’s loop slurry reactor process at its Bartlesville, Okla. facility.
Using Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Synthesized from Lactones
Danimer is a pioneer in creating renewable and sustainable biopolymers, which have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable.
Rinnovo™ is a type of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) synthesized from lactones produced using Danimer’s proprietary Novo22™ catalyst technology, which can be used in the production of biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics.
The collaboration expands on Danimer and CPChem’s previously announced agreement, in which Danimer is evaluating the use of CPChem’s loop slurry reactor design to develop a continuous reactor system in the manufacturing process for Rinnovo™.
“Our business relationship with CPChem continues to yield results, and we’re excited for the further opportunities that lie ahead,
” said Stephen E. Croskrey, chief executive officer of Danimer. “CPChem’s Research and Technology lab in Bartlesville, Okla., is a premier facility staffed with world-class talent, which we believe will accelerate the path toward adoption of Rinnovo™ materials in high-volume applications that will assist in lowering the cost to serve key markets.
”
“We continue to be excited about the potential of our MarTECH® process technology and related collaborations to advance Danimer’s Rinnovo™, another CPChem initiative that can help accelerate change for a more sustainable future,
” said Venki Chandrashekar, CPChem vice president of Research and Technology.
Source: Danimer Scientific