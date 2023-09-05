CRP Technology Launches New Black Nylon Powder for Industrial 3D Printing

TAGS: 3D Printing Cost Efficiency Part Design & Manufacturing
CRP Technology has created a new Nylon PA12 SLS material, PA12 SLS Black, capable to bring many advantages to customers who rely on CRP for the realization of their projects through industrial 3D printing service.
This cost-effective PA12 SLS material combines standard mechanical characteristics of Nylon with the advantage of full black color in texture.
Can be Used for SLS Parts with Higher Resolution Details
PA12 SLS Black is flexible and durable, resistant to abrasion and even more to organic solvents, oils and fuels. It can be used by for the manufacturing of SLS parts with smoother surfaces, higher resolution details, parts with thin wall thicknesses.
It is ideal for a wide array of applications: connectors, hinges, housings and enclosures, jigs and fixtures, consumer goods just to cite a few.
Industrial 3D printing material PA12 SLS Black is the perfect choice also for complex geometries, functional prototypes, low volume end-use parts with standard property requirements.
It is water resistant and compatible with most paints, adhesives, primers.
Related Read: 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing Using Polymers - Complete Guide
Source: CRP Technology