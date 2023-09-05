OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • CRP Technology Launches New Black Nylon Powder for Industrial 3D Printing
Product News

CRP Technology Launches New Black Nylon Powder for Industrial 3D Printing

Published on 2023-09-05. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  3D Printing    Cost Efficiency    Part Design & Manufacturing   

CRP Technology Launches New Black Nylon Powder for Industrial 3D PrintingCRP Technology has created a new Nylon PA12 SLS material, PA12 SLS Black, capable to bring many advantages to customers who rely on CRP for the realization of their projects through industrial 3D printing service.

This cost-effective PA12 SLS material combines standard mechanical characteristics of Nylon with the advantage of full black color in texture.

Can be Used for SLS Parts with Higher Resolution Details


PA12 SLS Black is flexible and durable, resistant to abrasion and even more to organic solvents, oils and fuels. It can be used by for the manufacturing of SLS parts with smoother surfaces, higher resolution details, parts with thin wall thicknesses.

It is ideal for a wide array of applications: connectors, hinges, housings and enclosures, jigs and fixtures, consumer goods just to cite a few.

Industrial 3D printing material PA12 SLS Black is the perfect choice also for complex geometries, functional prototypes, low volume end-use parts with standard property requirements.

It is water resistant and compatible with most paints, adhesives, primers.

Related Read: 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing Using Polymers - Complete Guide

Source: CRP Technology
3Dprinting-channelscost-efficiency-cha-pushPD&M CHA Push


Spotlight
Discover ULTEM™ Resin Application
Discover ULTEM™ resin for optic phonotics electronics
EXTEM™ NGE resin provides design freedom & simplification
Read More
UBE
UBE's sustainable polycarbonate-based materials for resistant PU
Discover highly durable polycarbonate-based PU Elastomers
Read More
Wanhua
Discover a unique range of high-performance long-chain nylon resins
Learn about WANAMID® PA12 grades
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top