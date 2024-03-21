CRP Technology to Exhibit Composite-based Orthoses at SuperPower Design Exhibition

TAGS: 3D Printing Thermoplastic Composites Medical
CRP Technology's 3D printed orthoses made of glass-fiber reinforced thermoplastic, Windform® GT material, have been selected to be exhibited at the SuperPower Design exhibition. The event will be held from March 24 to August 25, 2024 at the Center for Innovation and Design (CID) in Grand-Hornu, Belgium.
An orthosis is a medical device applied externally to the human body. It is used to assist, restrict, control, or limit movement for specific body segments.
Integrated Framework of Mass Customization for Orthoses
The orthoses that will be showcased in Belgium include one leg orthosis for drop foot and one hand orthosis. They were created and manufactured using an innovative approach and procedure. CRP Technology
and MHOX, in collaboration with medical professionals, developed an integrated framework of mass customization for generative orthoses. The system is based on three phases: bodyscan of the patient, generation of a 3D model of the orthosis, and 3D printing of the orthosis. It aims to replace the traditional sizing system with a complete customization of the product.
MHOX handled the first two stages by developing and using proprietary software, which was designed for the automated management of systems for mass product customization.
The third stage was assigned to CRP Technology. They 3D printed the orthoses with their Windform®
GT material by means of Selective Laser Sintering. Windform®
GT is a polyamide-based material reinforced with glass fiber. Its special features, such as elasticity, flexibility, impact resistance, impermeability, and durability, make it particularly suitable for applications where the material has to flex for extended periods without the risk of damage. These characteristics are crucial for the manufacturing of generative orthoses, where reliability, performance, and longevity are essential considerations.
3D printed orthoses in Windform®
GT represent a compelling example of how design and technology can intersect to create innovative solutions that push the boundaries of human potential. This makes them a fitting addition to the SuperPower Design exhibition.
Source: CRP Technology