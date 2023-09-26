Delrin® Launches High Molecular Weight Nucleated Resin for Plastic Gears

TAGS: Metal Replacement Part Design & Manufacturing Cost Efficiency
Delrin® introduced a high molecular weight nucleated resin specially formulated for use in applications requiring high creep resistance and fatigue durability.
Delrin® 51HSE further extends the ability of Delrin® to replace metal, helping customers save cost and weight while reducing noise. It also enables smart design concepts that are beneficial for achieving lower carbon footprints.
Cost-effective Alternative Over Switching from Metal Gears
The new Delrin®
resin draws on a deep heritage of formulations that have set the standard for high-performance plastic gears. While Delrin®
100, for example, has been known as the designers’ first choice for highly demanding applications, Delrin®
51HSE resin furthers those strengths and offers a step-change in fatigue and creep performance.
Testing shows the improvement in static gear strength of Delrin®
51HSE is about 10%, but the real benefit comes from a two-fold improvement in durability, giving customers a cost-effective alternative over switching from metal gears or other more expensive solutions.
“Driving innovation remains an intrinsic element of our DNA
,” said Sriram Nadathur, Delrin®
vice president and general manager. “Our customers demand materials that demonstrate unparalleled mechanical performance, exceptional durability, and low global warming potential, without compromising on design flexibility or ease of manufacturing. Innovations such as Delrin® 51HSE are the reason why our customers know they can depend on us to deliver world-class resins that fit their most demanding end-use applications.
”
Delrin®'s Complete Product Range
Source: Delrin®