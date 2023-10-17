DOMO Chemicals Presents Groundbreaking Polyamide Solutions at Fakuma

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Appliances
DOMO Chemicals is presenting groundbreaking polyamide solutions at Fakuma 2023 (Hall B4, Stand 4216). DOMO’s globally renowned TECHNYL® brand celebrates 70 years of innovation in flame and temperature resistance, light-weighting, as well as sustainable polyamides at the booth.
As the owner of the premier sustainable engineered materials brand TECHNYL®, DOMO will unveil new formulations at Fakuma in collaboration with internationally prominent customers including Mitsubishi Chemical Group and MARTOR. DOMO’s latest partnerships further testify the company’s ambition of doubling sustainable sales by 2030.
DOMO x MCG: Combining PA and TPE for Power Tools
In the field of power tools and home appliances, a pioneering experimental solution will be announced at Fakuma 2023. It is the result of a joint project between DOMO and Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), Performance Polymers Division
, and consists of the first combination of PA6/TPE that combines excellent adhesion and haptics with sustainability through the use of recycled raw materials and unlimited color choices.
Both TECHNYL®
4EARTH®
(PA6) and TEFABLOC (TPE-S)
have a 30% recycled content matrix.
“We were looking for a recycled polyamide grade able to meet the requirements of the most common power tool colors,
” says Fabien Resweber, Sales and Marketing manager, Mitsubishi Chemical Group / Performance Polymers EMEA. “Customized color is an important part of product design features because it enhances brand recognition with the end consumer. With DOMO we have found the right partner. With their broad portfolio of sustainable polyamides, we have been able to find the right solution that will synergize the value of our new circular TPE compound for two-component injection molding applications with polyamides.
”
Delphine Huguenot, Commercial director Engineered Materials, DOMO, embraces the recent partnership with Mitsubishi, “It’s imperative for us to accompany and empower our customers and partners on our shared ambition to reduce our product carbon footprint. Next to MITSUBISHI, we are proud to have joined forces with MARTOR on the production of sustainable safety knives in the consumer goods segment. Ultimately, we want to double our share of sales in circular solutions by 2030, which includes our leading TECHNYL®4EARTH® sustainable polyamide.
”
DOMO x MARTOR: ECO Line of Sustainable Safety Knives
For MARTOR, a maker of premium cutting tools, DOMO’s recycled polyamide solutions will enable it to produce its new ECO line of sustainable safety knives. DOMO’s PA6-based TECHNYL®
4EARTH®
materials will be used to mold MARTOR’s new ECO line of safety knives. Already existing models previously developed with prime material will further expand the ECO-series. “Making use of recycled raw materials with certified environmental benefits is a first achievement
,” said Sylke Wendt, head of Product Management at MARTOR. “The next phase will be the reuse of end-of-life knives to become truly circular.
”
At the booth, DOMO will also present the latest progress of TECHNYL®
in the development of drinking and non-drinking water management solutions for PPA replacement in sanitary, heating and home appliances. In addition, visitors can expect breakthrough solutions supporting mobility electrification with newly-launched high voltage, electro-friendly and cooling grades.
DOMO Chemicals' TECHNYL® Product Range
