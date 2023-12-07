DOMO Chemicals Showcases its High-performance PA Solutions at Plastivision 2023

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics New Energy Solutions Cost Efficiency
DOMO Chemicals is showcasing its high-performance polyamide solutions at Plastivision 2023 (Hall 3 - D2.24). With over 70 years of experience, TECHNYL® offers a comprehensive range of polyamide 6 and 66 based solutions for a wide range of everyday applications worldwide.
Products for E-mobility with Enhanced Fire Protection
These solutions are designed to address key megatrends such as e-mobility, miniaturization, urbanization and lifestyle, while also meeting the challenges of electrification, lightweighting, sustainability and safety across multiple industries.
At the booth, DOMO is presenting its latest products for e-mobility with enhanced fire and electrical protection for power management equipment. DOMO's flame-retardant polyamides give manufacturers a competitive edge with TECHNYL® ORANGE
, offering long term color-stable solutions for low to high voltage applications. TECHNYL® PURE is also available in high purity grades to ensure safety in critical functionality of electric batteries.
"DOMO's world-renowned TECHNYL® brand celebrates 70 years of innovation in lightweighting and temperature resistance for automotive applications. The latest solutions for e-mobility based on flame retardant and sustainable polyamide solutions will be presented on the stand. Being recognized by major carmakers as ’Best in Class,’ DOMO and our TECHNYL® brand are ready to support customers towards the automotive transition to e-mobility,
" said Soumya Mishra, India sales head, who will lead the team at the booth. At Plastivision, DOMO will showcase the new TECHNYL®
4EARTH®
sustainable versions based on recycled feedstock.
In addition, by integrating DOMO's MMI design and simulation services, customers can gain a deeper understanding of the functional behavior of their components prior to production. This approach allows engineers to develop stronger, lighter and more cost-effective solutions without the need for trial and error, while avoiding over-designing parts.
Wide Range of Recycled Polyamide Solutions
DOMO Chemicals has been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Gold rating, highlighting its progressive approach to sustainability and commitment to shared values. This recognition fosters lasting and reliable partnerships with suppliers and customers, solidifying the company's commitment to long-term success.
At the booth, DOMO will also showcase TECHNYL®
4EARTH®
, which features glycol resistance and halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR) grades. DOMO's TECHNYL®
4EARTH®
portfolio offers a wide range of recycled polyamide solutions, including PA6 and PA66 materials with different percentages of recycled content and fillers. These solutions are based on different recycling technologies and feedstocks to meet specific customer needs.
In line with the company’s strategy, DOMO Chemicals is vigorously strengthening its sustainable development capabilities in Asia. In April, DOMO Chemicals celebrated the inauguration of a new compounding line at its Indian site in Mahape. "With the recent expansion of the TECHNYL® global network and our long-term investment plan, we aim to provide innovative and sustainable solutions to global customers beyond Asia,
" said Ludovic Tonnerre, chief commercial officer Global Engineered Materials.
