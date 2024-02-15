OK
Product News

DOMO’s High-purity PA Effectively Reduce Coolant Conductivity in H2 Fuel Cell Stacks

Published on 2024-02-15. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:   New Energy Solutions   

DOMO’s High-purity PA Effectively Reduce Coolant Conductivity in H2 Fuel Cell Stacks DOMO Chemicals has made a landmark breakthrough with its TECHNYL® polyamides. It PAs drastically reducing coolant conductivity in hydrogen fuel cell stacks. This innovation, supported by comprehensive testing, establishes TECHNYL® as the premier choice for enhancing fuel cell stack performance and durability.

Overturn Concerns About Ion Leaching


Historically, polyamides (PA) were not considered optimal for cooling circuits in hydrogen fuel cell technology. It was due to concerns about ion leaching and increased coolant conductivity. However, DOMO's latest research overturns these assumptions. The research demonstrates that TECHNYL® polyamides effectively limit ion migration, thereby maintaining lower coolant conductivity and extending system longevity. "Our research reveals the 'polyamide paradox," says Maarten Veevaete, director Application Center at DOMO.

"Contrary to previous beliefs, TECHNYL® grades have a positive impact on the fuel cell cooling circuit. Their chemical interaction with the coolant reduces its conductivity. This significantly enhances system longevity and leading to a five to sixfold increase in the lifetime of ion filters. This effectively reduces maintenance requirements and associated costs," adds Maarten Veevaete.

TECHNYL® PURE is a formulation designed to minimize ion leaching. It consistently maintains lower coolant conductivity from the outset. This innovative material surpasses traditional solutions*, offering a more efficient and durable option for hydrogen fuel cell cooling loops. **

The TECHNYL® range for the fuel cell cooling circuit caters to specific customer requirements. It offers a variety of grades including PA6 and PA66-based alternatives alongside the flagship TECHNYL® PURE. Discover the optimal solution for enhancing your hydrogen fuel cell cooling loop's performance and longevity by contacting the TECHNYL® team.

* Data based on internal research conducted by DOMO, available upon request.

** Calculation based on a commercial vehicle lifetime of 500,000 km, with a filter change every 90,000 km at a battery operating temperature of around 80°C.

Source: DOMO Chemicals
