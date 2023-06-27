OK
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
The material selection platform
Plastics & Elastomers
  • Home
  • News
  • ELIX Polymers Develops Range of Anti-squeaking Specialty Polymers for Automotive
Product News

ELIX Polymers Develops Range of Anti-squeaking Specialty Polymers for Automotive

Published on 2023-06-27. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Automotive     High Heat Materials    Cost Efficiency    Creativity with Plastics    

ELIX Polymers Develops Range of Anti-squeaking Specialty Polymers for Automotive ELIX Polymers has developed a range of specialty grades of ABS and PC/ABS to reduce the squeaking and rattling sounds that are generated by plastic parts making contact with other plastic parts, leather, PVC-foil or other products.

These undesirable noises can negatively affect the driver’s comfort as well as their perception of the quality of a car. Especially with the increase in popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles whose powertrains make less noise, anti-squeak materials are more often required by Automotive OEMs to produce critical interior parts like door handles, armrests, seating parts, sunroofs, cupholders and air vents. Several ELIX products have received approvals from a German premium Automotive OEM and will be used in future cars.

Lowest Risk Level Achieved in Stick-slip Tests


The materials were subjected to stick-slip tests according to VDA230-206 at testing machines from Ziegler Instruments with very positive test results: a 10-point scale was used, where 10 is the highest risk level. The newly developed ELIX grades managed to score 1 – the lowest risk level. Tests were conducted with different forces (10°N, 40°N) and speeds (1°mm/s and 4°mm/s) at several temperatures. Especially relevant successful results were obtained after the heat aging of materials where the risk normally increases in standard non-modified materials.

The new grades use ELIX Polymers’ base polymers: standard ABS, high heat ABS, ABS/PC or PC/ABS - and because their key properties remain the same, this does not affect existing OEM approvals of ELIX grades. Furthermore, as the shrinkage of the materials remains the same, current molds can be used without further need for modifications.

Significant cost savings are possible using these products, as no felts, tapes or grease need to be added after the injection and assembly of parts to reduce squeaking and rattling sounds. This new development is the result of ELIX Polymers’ close partnership with leading Automotive OEMs and its strategy directed at focusing on specialized added-value materials and the development of tailor-made solutions.

ELIX Polymers' Complete Product Range




Source: ELIX Polymers
automotive-pushbox high-heat-channel-pushcost-efficiency-cha-pushcreativity-channel


Spotlight
Clariant
Halogen-free flame retardants make electric cars safer & lighter
Learn more about Clariant’s Exolit® range for EV applications
Read More
DSM
Build safer, lighter and more sustainable electric vehicles
Reach your sustainability, safety and lightweighting goals
Read More
Achieve™ Advanced PP
Looking for lightweight vehicle components?
Learn about AchieveTM Advanced PP8285E1
Read More
XAREC™
XAREC™: A semi-crystalline polystyrene for high-performance applications
XAREC™ is a game changer in automotive & other applications
Read More
XAREC™
XAREC™: A semi-crystalline polystyrene for high-performance applications
Join Idemitsu on June 28 to learn more about XAREC™ & its applications
Read More
XAREC™ SPS
XAREC™ SPS, the material of choice for automotive parts
Xarec™ SPS is ideal for manufacturing of electrical & automotive parts
Read More
Toray Resin Mexico
Sustainable, superior-quality engineering resins
Stable and timely supply of high-quality engineering resins
Read More
Quick Navigation
Stay connected
Subscribe to our Newsletters
Industries Served
PlasticsElastomers
Plastics
Elastomers
Coatings Ingredients
Coatings
Ingredients
Adhesives Ingredients
Adhesives
Ingredients
Cosmetics Ingredients
Cosmetics
Ingredients
Polymer Additives
Polymer
Additives
Copyright © SpecialChem 2023
Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy Cookie Policy
Back to Top