Eos Joins Forces with SABIC Specialties for Lightweight Battery Composite

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Thermoplastic Composites Metal Replacement New Energy Solutions
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. entered a multiyear agreement with SABIC Specialties’ US business unit to supply conductive composite thermoplastic for the Eos Z3 battery module. Eos is a safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems.
Over the past four years, Eos and SABIC worked to develop a solution using one of SABIC’s new resin materials. The aim was to replace the titanium used in prior Eos battery iterations.
Battery Module Weighs 80% Less than Prior Product Generations
“Over the past six years, we’ve worked hard to take Eos from a research company to an operating company. Moving from the lab to small-scale production, and now to manufacturing at scale, requires partners who bring a mix of scale and expertise,
” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “Our entrepreneurial spirit allows us to find creative ways to drive down cost and improve battery performance. In working closely with SABIC Specialties, we specified an innovative new material that we believe can be produced at scale in the United States
.”
Eos and SABIC Specialties began collaborating on this new light-weight material in 2019. It took several years of research and development to finalize a solution. The SABIC-developed and patented material supports detailed requirements provided by Eos’s application technology team. The Eos Z3 battery module weighs 80% less than prior product generations. It allows streamlined manufacturing, while achieving lower cost and higher performance.
“We are driven to enable progress and a carbon neutral future together with our customers. Innovation in batteries is key for the energy transition,
” said Darpan Parikh, director, Sales and Supply Chain, Americas, SABIC Specialties. “Working together with Eos has been instrumental to help us push the boundaries of material science to improve their application’s performance and manufacturing process.
”
“Scaling toward profitability is priority number one for us, and finding new materials and manufacturing processes to drive down cost moves us closer to this goal,
” said Francis Richey, senior vice president of Research and Development at Eos. “On top of that cost benefit, replacing titanium with conductive composite thermoplastic also improves the overall performance of the battery, reduces weight and overall processing time.
”
This is the second major supply chain partnership announced by Eos in 2024. This comes as the Company continues on its path to profitability outlined in its Dec. 12 Strategic Outlook.
Source: Eos Energy Enterprises