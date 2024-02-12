Evonik Launches Flame-retardant Photopolymer Resin for Mechanically Durable Parts

TAGS: 3D Printing Automotive Electrical & Electronics Part Design & Manufacturing
Evonik has launched a new photopolymer resin. It is both flame retardant and mechanically durable when cured. Designed for use with DLP (digital light processing) 3D printers, INFINAM® FR 4100L is pourable at room temperature. It can be printed and further processed to achieve a desired surface feel.
Level of Toughness Similar to Materials Made of ABS
INFINAM®
FR 4100L has a certified UL 94 flame retardancy rating of V-0 at 3mm thickness. Once cured, the resulting product features high elongation at break and good haptics. It also shows an excellent surface finish that can be further machined and polished. It exhibits a level of toughness similar to materials made of ABS plastic.
“INFINAM® FR 4100L is our latest product to address ongoing customer demand for a 3D-printable resin that can meet the unique requirements of aerospace, automotive, and electronics applications,
” says Vitor Lavini, head of Market Segment Photopolymers at Evonik’s High Performance Polymers business line. “Fundamental to these market segments are parts that can withstand contact with sparks, flames, and various types of fuels.
”
"Evonik is committed to developing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers,
" says Dominic Stoerkle, head of the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field at Evonik.
“INFINAM® FR 4100L is a perfect example of our commitment to innovation and customer centricity. We believe the unique properties of this product will be well suited for 3D printed prototype and functional production parts in the most demanding aerospace, automotive, and other industrial applications,
” says Stoerkle.
Evonik’s experts will be on hand to discuss this and other innovative additive manufacturing products at Booth P12 in Salon D during the 2024 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference, from March 10 to 14 in Chicago, USA.
Evonik's activities to support 3D printing technology
are consolidated under the company's Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field. The strategic goal is to develop and produce industrial, high-performance materials. These materials are ready to use for all major polymer-based 3D printing technologies. As a result, the specialty chemicals company is advancing 3D printing as a large-scale industrial manufacturing technology across the entire value chain.
Source: Evonik