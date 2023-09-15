Evonik Partners with LEHVOSS Group to Develop 3D Printing Formulations

TAGS: Automotive 3D Printing Thermoplastic Composites
The core content of the collaboration consists of two key initiatives: Based on Evonik's PA613 polymer chemistry, LEHVOSS will develop its own 3D printing formulations under its own LUVOSINT® product branding. LEHVOSS will include Evonik's polymer powder INFINAM® PA 6005 P (PA613) in its own product portfolio from September 1, 2023.
Through this strategic partnership, both industry partners aim to open up the way to new applications in the automotive sector.
Impressively Low Water Absorption Rate
"The collaboration with LEHVOSS is very special for us, because this is the first time in our three-decade history that we are entering into a partnership with another material manufacturer. The expert-team at LEHVOSS is well positioned to produce specialty formulations that enable new 3D applications
," says Sylvia Monsheimer, head of industrial 3D printing at Evonik
.
INFINAM®
PA 6005 P is a polymer powder from Evonik based on polyamide 613 and is designed for 3D printing technologies such as selective laser sintering (SLS). The polymer is produced using Evonik's own special precipitation process at the Marl Chemical Park in Germany and is suitable for 3D applications in the higher temperature range.
Compared to other difficult-to-process materials of the polyamide 6 family, INFINAM®
PA 6005 P has an impressively low water absorption rate - less than 3% - which has positive effects on both the processability in the 3D printing process
, and the dimensional stability of the printed component.
CF-reinforced Powder Variant Using Evonik's PA613 Base Polymer
LEHVOSS has developed a carbon fiber reinforced powder variant for laser sintering created from Evonik's PA613 base polymer. Marketed under the brand name LUVOSINT®
PA613 9711 CF, the product features special carbon fibers compounded into the individual polymer particles. Carbon fibers bonded in this way are compliant with applicable occupational safety regulations. Additionally, by including Evonik’s unreinforced INFINAM®
PA 6005 P into its own product distribution portfolio, LEHVOSS now offers customers both of these great formulations, all from one supplier.
"Partnering with Evonik and using their excellent base polymer made it easier to develop a customized product for our customers' technical applications,
" says Dr. Stefan Schulze, 3D printing team leader at LEHVOSS.
With the LUVOSINT®
and LUVOCOM® 3F
product lines, the LEHVOSS Group offers innovative and customized plastics for 3D printing. These products are adapted to the most common manufacturing processes, such as Powder Bed Fusion, Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) and Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF). These products are characterized by good processability and excellent material properties.
Evonik is pooling its expertise in 3D printing in the additive manufacturing innovation growth field. Their strategic focus is on the development and production of new high-performance materials for all major polymer-based 3D printing technologies. In this context, Evonik has organized its INFINAM®
-branded product range of versatile, ready-to-use materials.
Source: Evonik