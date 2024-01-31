Evonik Launches Mass Balanced Impact Polymer for Injection Molding

TAGS: Sustainability and Bioplastics Electrical & Electronics Transparency
Evonik has launched TROGAMID® eCO Impact 75, a sturdy polymer for injection molding.
It is ideal for a range of applications including protective eyewear and electrical or mechanical housings. The new product has high 88% transparency and superior chemical, crack and break resistance.
Mass Balance Approach Reduces Use of Fossil-based Feedstock by 30%
"TROGAMID® eCO Impact 75 is a great material for our customers, especially those looking to enhance the durability and safety in their unique eyewear products. We are excited to bring this innovative product to the market,
” says Christina Walkosak, head of Evonik’s High Performance Polymers’ Granules and Compounds product line. Additionally, TROGAMID®
eCO Impact 75 is produced using a mass balance approach
that reduces the use of fossil-based feedstock by 30%.
"TROGAMID® eCO Impact 75 is an example of Evonik’s long-term commitment to developing sustainable products that are both high-performing and future-oriented,
" says Florian Hermes, director of sustainability at Evonik’s High Performance Polymers business line.
“Another great example would be our recently launched TROGAMID® eCO myCX BC 100. This product is made with 100% green energy and 100% certified bio-circular feedstock, based on a mass-balance approach,
" says Hermes.
Evonik's experts will present these and more TROGAMID®
products at the 2024 MIDO eyewear show in Milan from February 3-5.
With over 50 years of experience, Evonik’s High Performance Polymers offers comprehensive product portfolio with innovative solutions for any industrial application.
Source: Evonik