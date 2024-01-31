OK
Product News

Evonik Launches Mass Balanced Impact Polymer for Injection Molding

Published on 2024-01-31. Edited By : SpecialChem

TAGS:  Sustainability and Bioplastics    Electrical & Electronics     Transparency   

Evonik Launches Mass Balanced Impact Polymer for Injection Molding Evonik has launched TROGAMID® eCO Impact 75, a sturdy polymer for injection molding.

It is ideal for a range of applications including protective eyewear and electrical or mechanical housings. The new product has high 88% transparency and superior chemical, crack and break resistance.

Mass Balance Approach Reduces Use of Fossil-based Feedstock by 30%


"TROGAMID® eCO Impact 75 is a great material for our customers, especially those looking to enhance the durability and safety in their unique eyewear products. We are excited to bring this innovative product to the market,” says Christina Walkosak, head of Evonik’s High Performance Polymers’ Granules and Compounds product line. Additionally, TROGAMID® eCO Impact 75 is produced using a mass balance approach that reduces the use of fossil-based feedstock by 30%.

"TROGAMID® eCO Impact 75 is an example of Evonik’s long-term commitment to developing sustainable products that are both high-performing and future-oriented," says Florian Hermes, director of sustainability at Evonik’s High Performance Polymers business line.

Another great example would be our recently launched TROGAMID® eCO myCX BC 100. This product is made with 100% green energy and 100% certified bio-circular feedstock, based on a mass-balance approach," says Hermes.

Evonik's experts will present these and more TROGAMID® products at the 2024 MIDO eyewear show in Milan from February 3-5.

With over 50 years of experience, Evonik’s High Performance Polymers offers comprehensive product portfolio with innovative solutions for any industrial application.

Explore Evonik's TROGAMID® Product Range




Source: Evonik
