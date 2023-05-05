Evonik’s PEEK Filament Biomaterial Used for Unique 3D Printed Spinal Implant

TAGS: 3D Printing Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical Creativity with Plastics
The first surgeries involving a unique spinal implant made from Evonik’s VESTAKEEP® i4 3DF PEEK filament biomaterial took place in US.
Created by US-based technology company, Curiteva, the high-tech implant is cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration and is the world’s first 3D printed, fully interconnected porous polyetherether ketone (PEEK) implanted structure of its kind for commercial use.
Checks All the Boxes for an Ideal Interbody Implant
The surgeries were conducted during mid-April in the US. The inspire platform was manufactured utilizing the Evonik's VESTAKEEP®
i4 3DF PEEK high-performance polymer on a proprietary, patented 3D printer designed, programmed, and built by Curiteva.
Alex Vaccaro, MD, PhD, president of Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopedic Institute, had this to share, “I believe structure drives biology and the lattice PEEK architecture enabled by Curiteva’s 3D printing process represents an exciting advancement in spine, orthopedics, and neurosurgical procedures which involve any type of biologic implant
Kevin Foley, MD, chairman of Semmes-Murphey Neurologic and Spine Institute and professor of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and biomedical engineering at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center commented, “The Inspire porous PEEK technology checks all of the boxes for an ideal interbody implant: fully interconnected porosity, modulus of elasticity equivalent to cancellous bone, strong biomechanical properties, radiolucency, and a bioactive surface for osseointegration.
Randy Dryer, MD, Central Texas Spine Institute commented, “Interconnected porosity, pore size distribution, and nano-surface architecture are typically hallmarks of the most effective synthetic allografts. I believe this novel implant enhanced with HAFUSE nano-surface topography incorporates those features and presents an optimal environment for osteoprogenitor cells to move throughout the implant enhancing bone healing (fusion) and reducing risk of subsidence. I’m excited to offer this to my patients.
PEEK Filaments: Excellent Materials for Orthopedic Surgery
Designed especially for use in additive manufacturing processes, Evonik’s VESTAKEEP®
i4 3DF comes in filament form and meets stringent requirements of ASTM F2026, which is the standard for PEEK polymers approved for use in surgical implant applications. It is the world’s first 3D-printable filament to meet this requirement for medical use.
“Evonik’s breakthrough 3D-printable implant material opens up exciting new possibilities in individually adaptable medical treatments, like spinal implants,
” says Marc Knebel, head of Evonik’s Medical Devices & Systems market segment. “Innovative developments like our VESTAKEEP® i4 3DF PEEK filaments, are designed for the utmost biocompatibility, biostability and x-ray transparency – making them excellent materials for orthopedic and maxillofacial surgery.
In addition to these implant grade filaments, the company produces a testing-grade PEEK filament that offers the same properties without the documentation needed for surgical implants. Its other 3D printing materials are used in highly demanding environments and include resins suitable for photocuring and powders ideal for sintering -based manufacturing processes.
Evonik's VESTAKEEP® Product Range
