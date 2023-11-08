Evonik Launches PA12 Elastomer Powder Grade for SLS 3D Printing

TAGS: 3D Printing Rubber Replacement Sustainability and Bioplastics
Evonik is extending its portfolio of elastomeric materials for powder bed fusion 3D printing technologies. The specialty chemicals company is launching with INFINAM® TPA 4006 P a new powder grade that is especially optimized for all types of open source SLS 3D printing machines.
Evonik presents its new flexible material during the Formnext trade show, Frankfurt am Main Germany, November 7-10, 2023 in hall 12.1 at booth C39.
Outstanding Durability Over a Wide Temperature Range
INFINAM®
TPA 4006 P is a PA12 elastomer consisting of polyamide 12
segments and softening segments and is characterized by rubber-like properties and outstanding impact strength and thus excellent rebound behavior.
Evonik’s new 3D printing elastomer features high process stability and excellent powder flow properties making it perfectly suitable for all types of SLS technologies available on the market today. Furthermore, the new fine powder can be manufactured with reusability rates of 50/50 virgin vs. used material.
“Elastomer-based 3D printing applications play a crucial role of the additive value proposition. Mostly like limited editions of infinite designs or high customization they perfectly showcase what 3D printing stands for
”, says Arnim Kraatz, director Powder Bed Fusion at Evonik. “By offering new optimized 3D printing materials, we enable our customers to take advantage of the unique set material properties in order to explore and scale up new applications.
”
3D printed parts from INFINAM®
TPA 4006 P show an excellent surface resolution and feature detail while exhibiting outstanding durability over a wide temperature range from -40°C to 90°C. The powder is also ideally suited for manufacturing of functional 3D high-tech plastic parts – for prototypes as well as series products. Furthermore, TPA has been used for decades as material of choice for a variety of consumer goods applications like footwear.
Related Read: Learn all about polyamides (PA) and their types. Also, understand what makes them an ideal choice in high-end engineering applications.
Evonik’s range of elastomeric 3D printing materials includes two types of powders for powder bed fusion 3D printing technologies:
-
Thermoplastic amide INFINAM® TPA
-
Thermoplastic copolyester INFINAM® TPC
-
INFINAM® FL, a rubber-like photopolymer resin for photo-curing 3D printing completes the current portfolio of elastomeric materials for industrial 3D printing.
Evonik's INFINAM® Product Range
Source: Evonik