ExxonMobil to Showcase Its Sustainable Solutions at Chinaplas 2023

ExxonMobil will demonstrate how it is “Creating Sustainable Solutions Together” at its Chinaplas 2023 Booth 17J61 and at the booths of industry leading machine manufacturers (OEMs).
Solutions with sustainability benefits will be featured that highlight the use of Exceed™ S performance polyethylene, ExxonMobil™ PP, Achieve™ Advanced PP, Vistamaxx™ performance polymers, and Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling of plastic waste in a broad range of applications including packaging, hygiene, automotive, agriculture, building and construction, and consumer products.
Multi-dimensional Approach to Developing Sustainable Solutions
“ExxonMobil focuses on developing solutions with sustainability benefits that utilize our broad performance polymers portfolio to help maintain or boost performance, and our Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling of plastic waste,
” said Beth Galvin, vice president for polypropylene, Vistamaxx™ and Exact™.
At Chinaplas, ExxonMobil will demonstrate its multi-dimensional approach to developing solutions with sustainability benefits through collaboration:
Downgauged solutions that can do more with less by reducing material use while helping to maintain or boost performance using ExxonMobil performance polymers. Samples will include downgauged air tube bags.
Solutions designed for recyclability by reducing the number of components, including those often considered more difficult to mechanically recycle. Samples will include:
- Mono-material full PE stand-up pouches (SUP); full PE laundry seed packaging; and thermoformed packaging containing no polyamides.
- An electric vehicle (EV) neat resin pillar.
- Resilient luxury polyolefin tile (LPT) flooring; thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) carpet tiles; and polyethylene raised temperature resistant (PERT) pipe.
- Solutions that help enable mechanically recycled content to be incorporated, and even increased, because ExxonMobil performance polymers are used to help maintain or boost performance. Samples will include:
- Heavy duty sacks (HDS), trash liners and courier bags that incorporate recycled PE content.
- Mobil lubricant bottles that incorporate recycled HDPE content that has been modified with Vistamaxx™ which can help enhance bottle durability.
- Mini suitcases incorporating Vistamaxx™ and recycled PP content.
- Solutions made with ISCC PLUS certified-circular polymers through mass balance allocation that leverage Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling of plastic waste which can help broaden the range of plastic waste that can be recycled. Certified-circular polymers can deliver the same performance as virgin resins which is critical if the value chain wants to use these materials in sensitive applications like food packaging.
Also being featured is ExxonMobil’s new Exceed™ S performance PE which can offer industry leading combinations of stiffness and toughness while being easy to process, enabling converters to rethink film redesign for simpler solutions
. Exceed™ S can help facilitate solutions with sustainability benefits by enhancing film performance, maintaining comparable performance at a thinner gauge, producing more durable mono-material film structures, or enabling the incorporation of high percentages of recycled content.
Demonstrating how Exceed™ S can deliver “so much, so simply”, Nordmeccanica (Booth 1B15) will run a PE//PE pillow pouch made with Exceed™ S; and Haboshi (Booth 2S41) will run a downgauged HDS made with Exceed™ S.
> 2.5 million Tons Per Annum High Performance PE and PP Units
For the first time in China, ExxonMobil will introduce a product portfolio ― including ExxonMobil™ PP grades, Vistamaxx™, Achieve™ Advanced PP and an Exact™ plastomer medical grade ― which complies with a number of regulatory requirements for use in a variety of medical applications including syringes, IV bags and bottles. Several medical product samples will be showcased, while Borche (Booth 12J31) will run medical pipette tips made with ExxonMobil™ PP6014MED
, a medical compliant homo-polymer PP grade.
“Chinaplas provides a unique opportunity for ExxonMobil to display our full portfolio of solutions that can help to address the market’s sustainability challenges,
” said Galvin. “Working with our customers and the value chain, we can add business value while making a meaningful difference in the world.
”
To help serve the fast-growing market in China, ExxonMobil is progressing a world scale chemical complex with a 1.6 million ton per annum flexible feed steam cracker and more than 2.5 million tons per annum high performance polyethylene
and polypropylene
units in HuiZhou, GuangDong Province. The company recently celebrated the key milestones of lifting the project towers and ground-breaking at the Dayawan Technology Center (DTC). DTC will be ExxonMobil’s fifth global technology center and the first comprehensive technology center equipped with a pilot plant outside of North America, integrating product R&D and process development.
A series of TechTalks and seminars focused on solutions with sustainability benefits in packaging, agriculture, building and construction, and automotive are being presented at Chinaplas.
Explore ExxonMobil's Complete Product Range
Source: ExxonMobil