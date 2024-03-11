HP Introduces PA 12 for 3D Printing Developed with Arkema

TAGS: 3D Printing Part Design & Manufacturing Cost Efficiency
At the annual AMUG (Additive Manufacturing User Group) Conference, HP Inc. is showcasing parts using a new material qualified for its industrial 3D polymers solutions. Developed with Arkema, the new PA 12 S material sets the standard for surface aesthetics.
It reduces costs for customers using HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printing solutions. The reach of this pioneering material will soon expand, as it is set to become available for the Jet Fusion 5600 Series later this spring, broadening its application across HP's suite of polymer 3D printing solutions.
Reducing Variable Costs Per Part
“From design to parts production and post processing, HP is committed to delivering a broad range of innovative materials and programs for more sustainable production,
” said Francois Minec, global head of 3D Polymers, HP Inc. “We are thrilled to once again join our colleagues across the industry at AMUG as we collectively look to accelerate scale and adoption of additive manufacturing.
”
The introduction of PA 12 S, enabled by Arkema, is set to revolutionize the industry by reducing variable costs per part and significantly lowering the total cost of ownership. This material, in conjunction with HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, offers an optimized production process that streamlines post-processing steps, saving time and further reducing costs. These advancements enable manufacturers to produce parts more efficiently while maintaining high quality and sustainability standards.
HP materials have industry-leading reusability rates, and in this case, the new PA 12 S material has the highest reusability rate of any PA 12 material on the market. In fact, it has a reusability rate of up to 85 percent, minimizing waste.
In addition to the new PA 12 S, HP has partnered with materials companies to co-develop and deliver a variety of polymer materials. These include thermoplastics (HP 3D HR PA 11, HP 3D HR PA 12 S enabled by Arkema, HP 3D HR PA 12 W, HP 3D HR PA 12 GB and HP 3D HR PP enabled by BASF
) and elastomers (BASF Ultrasint® TPU01
, ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A
, ESTANE® 3D TPU M88A
and HP 3D HR TPA enabled by Evonik
). Customers are using these innovative materials along with HP’s expansive offerings of professional services, design capabilities, software, hardware, automation, and post-processing solutions for more sustainable production across industries including automotive, consumer, healthcare, and industrial.
Customer Testimonials
The newly launched PA 12 S material is being used by customers including Accel Digital Solutions, Decathlon, Erpro Group, and Materialise for aesthetic parts with enhanced surface finishes and lower production costs.
Accel Digital Solutions, a burgeoning startup in the additive manufacturing sector, has embraced the new PA 12 S material. Brandon Teets, the founder, cites HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology's cutting-edge capabilities. “HP’s Multi Jet Fusion equipment delivers unmatched precision, speed, and quality for both prototyping and production of parts and finished goods. This technology enables us to provide substantial value through time and cost savings, benefiting industries such as automotive, healthcare, sports, and more. After receiving test samples of the new HR PA 12 S material, we found the print quality and surface finish were markedly better.
”
Grégoire Mercusor, Additive Manufacturing Materials strategy leader at French retail company Decathlon, highlighted the material's impact on reducing part roughness, likening its effect to hours of tribofinishing on current materials. “The high refresh rate of up to 85% and the attractive price point of PA 12 S are poised to unlock new project opportunities,
” he said.
Quentin Bertucchi, applications engineer at Erpro Group, praised PA 12 S, stating, “This PA 12 S material offers an unprecedented combination of surface finish and productivity, giving us new production opportunities when it comes to aesthetic parts. The smooth surface is an ideal base for further post-processing steps, sublimating the final result, and lowering the cost of providing complex smooth parts.
”
"Working with HP, as a beta customer for PA 12 S, is an important element in our strategy to make additive manufacturing more accessible through an extended industrial grade materials offering,
” said Pieter Vos, marketing & product director, Materialise. “PA 12 S has proven its processability, delivering consistent parts with a great surface quality. We look forward to exploring application opportunities with our customers.
"
HP's AMUG Calendar
HP returns to AMUG in Chicago, showcasing the latest advancements in 3D printing. Discover the future of manufacturing at Booth Dia 9, Salon D, and explore applications developing using HP's expansive industrial portfolio of professional services, solutions, software, and materials.
Engage with HP's subject matter experts and customers who will share insights across several thought leadership panels, designed to propel your manufacturing processes into the future.
Source: HP
Monday, March 11, 1:30 p.m. CST: Dive into HP's material landscape with Clara Remacha and María Tauler in the Williford B Room.
Tuesday, March 12, 11:30 a.m. CST: Get to know the AM I Navigator with François Minec as well as representatives from industry leading companies Siemens, EOS, DyeMansion and BASF Forward AM.
Tuesday, March 12, 4:30 p.m. CST: Learn about overcoming challenges in additive manufacturing with Liz Stortstrom, Rebecca Dake, and Marc Solà.
Wednesday, March 13, 1:30 p.m. CST: Discover the potential of HP Metal Jet with Matthew Smith and Jag Holla from INDO-MIM.
Thursday, March 14, 1:30 p.m. CST: Explore the possibilities of mass customization with Akash Valavala and Justin Hopkins.