INEOS’ Bio-based HDPE Used to Create Gas Pipeline

INEOS produced bio-based high-density polyethylene (HDPE) has been used to create the world’s first fully sustainable gas pipeline. Installed by French gas utility network operator, GRDF, the pipeline only uses the low carbon footprint polymer.
Made from Wood Processing Residues from Paper Industry
The new pipeline is in Clermont Auvergne Métropole, France. It is part of a GRDF program to “green” pipelines in parts of the region. The goal is to reduce their carbon footprint. One kilometer of pipeline will be laid across three sites in the metro area gas network.
The pipeline uses bio-based, certified HDPE supplied by INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe. It’s made from wood processing residues from the paper industry, which are transformed into tall oil, a bio-naphtha. INEOS Cologne turns the tall oil into bio-ethylene. It is transported to INEOS’ polymer plant in Lillo, Belgium. There it makes the bio-based HDPE.
The result is a polymer with a much lower carbon footprint than conventional, fossil-based polymers. It is recognized by ISCC, an independent, third-party organization. It has certified that producing the pipes met ISCC Plus standards. This was by replacing fossil fuel-derived feedstocks.
Potential to Repeat Innovation for Other Gas and Water Pipelines
Importantly, the bio-polymer has the same technical characteristics as conventional polymers. This enables partners like GRDF to meet high safety standards. At the same time, it reduces the environmental impact of networks operated for local authorities. It also creates potential to repeat the innovation for other gas and water pipelines.
All polymers offered by INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe are also 100% recyclable, alongside the lower carbon footprint associated with the bio-based HDPE.
Rob Ingram, INEOS Olefins & Polymers North CEO, said, "Our congratulations to GRDF for this world first. At INEOS, we’re very proud to play a part in this game-changing innovation. Alongside the work we are doing to drive down emissions and reduce plastic waste in the polyolefins industry, it’s another example of our commitment to working with partners to develop efficient, lower emission solutions for transporting important utilities and goods around Europe’s cities.
Alexandre Pierru, GRDF Innovation project manager, said, "GRDF has proven that it’s possible to distribute biomethane, a bio-based gas, with bio-based certified polyethylene pipes. It’s thanks to our collaboration with partners such as INEOS who showed a strong will to find solutions to decarbonize the raw material of our pipes.
INEOS' Polyethylene Product Range
