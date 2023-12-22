INEOS Inovyn Expands its PVC Portfolio with More Sustainable Solutions

TAGS: Automotive Sustainability and Bioplastics Medical
INEOS Inovyn has announced the expansion of its PVC portfolio - to offer new products that meet society's everyday needs, with a significantly reduced carbon footprint and increased recycled content.
37% Less Footprint than Industry Average for Suspension PVC
In the area of carbon neutrality, BIOVYN™, the bio-attributed PVC launched by INEOS Inovyn in 2019, is designed to become carbon neutral and the net zero option. BIOVYN™ has been used increasingly across various sectors from automotive, building and construction, to medical and fashion applications, where fossil-free solutions with a reduced carbon footprint are needed.
To support customer targets for 2030 GHG reductions, INEOS Inovyn offers NEOVYN, which is a new PVC range with a significantly reduced carbon footprint that is 37% lower than the European industry average for suspension PVC (reduced to 1.3 kg CO2
per kg PVC).
NEOVYN will be produced from the many sustainable initiatives that INEOS Inovyn is pursuing, such as an increased access to renewable energy, process electrification and the production and use of renewable hydrogen. NEOVYN will become the new low carbon footprint standard enabling converters to progress on their carbon roadmap by reducing their Scope 3 emissions and offer low carbon footprint products to their customers.
PVC with 100% Recycled Carbon Feedstock
Finally, INEOS Inovyn completes its sustainable portfolio with a new product range that increases recycling and circularity and reduces plastic waste that is not currently mechanically recycled. RECOVYN™ is the new product made from 100% recycled carbon feedstock and is designed for customers who want to increase their recycled content and meet high technical, quality and regulatory requirements.
RECOVYN™, like BIOVYN™ and NEOVYN, can be used as drop-in solutions. Their sustainability credentials have been certified by the most stringent global requirements in the field, such as RSB and ISCC PLUS.
“We continue to provide industry leadership by bringing to market new products to meet emission reduction and circularity aspirations on route towards a future Sustainable and Net Zero economy,
” says Arnaud Valenduc, business director of INEOS Inovyn.
Source: INEOS